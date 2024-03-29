Li Qiang Champions Equipment Upgrades, Consumer Goods Trade-Ins to Spur China's Economy

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday pledged to take concrete action to promote large-scale equipment upgrades and trade-ins of consumer goods, in an effort to facilitate economic transformation and improve people's livelihoods. Speaking during a State Council video conference, Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, highlighted the strategic significance of the upgrade campaign and its benefits for the economy, businesses, and individuals. He called on all regions and government departments to attach great importance to the campaign and make solid efforts to carry it out.

Strategic Significance of Upgrades

Li said the campaign should be market-oriented and government-guided, and it should include four major areas: equipment renewals, trade-ins of consumer goods, the recycling of used goods, and the leveling-up of standards. China will prioritize equipment upgrades in promising industries with powerful driving forces, accelerate the elimination of dated or inefficient equipment with high levels of energy consumption, high emissions, or hidden safety risks, and focus on supporting the trade-ins of costly durable consumer goods that are urgently needed and can drive the economy, Li said.

Driving Economic Growth

Li Qiang announced an ambitious 2024 economic growth target of around 5% earlier this month, with a plan aimed at promoting large-scale equipment upgrades and sales of consumer goods. The plan could generate market demand of over 5 trillion yuan annually, signaling a significant effort towards economic transformation. In addition, China's State Council's plans to promote upgrades in household appliances and consumer goods, offering subsidies, tax incentives, and bank loans, aim to stimulate the economy by creating opportunities in sectors like manufacturing equipment and medical devices. China's equipment renewal demand is projected to reach a 5-trillion yuan market annually, signaling potential for economic growth.

Focus on Green, High-Tech Development

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has pledged a large-scale equipment upgrade for economic transformation, aiming to upgrade the technological level of China's manufacturing-based economy and focus on green technologies. This move is expected to drive around $1.4 trillion in annual revenues. The government has set goals to reduce carbon emissions, promote green and low-carbon economic development, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Despite economic challenges and geopolitical tensions, China remains committed to economic growth and open business relations.

As China embarks on this ambitious campaign to revitalize its economy through equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-ins, the global community watches closely. The initiative not only aims to stimulate domestic economic growth but also positions China as a leader in green and high-tech development, potentially setting a benchmark for other nations to follow. With strategic planning and execution, this campaign could herald a new era of sustainable and inclusive economic prosperity for China and beyond.