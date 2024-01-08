en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Lease Non-Renewal Triggers Income Loss for Fijian Dairy Farmer

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
Lease Non-Renewal Triggers Income Loss for Fijian Dairy Farmer

In the lush green expanses of Waimaro, Tailevu, a dairy farm that once thrived under the diligent care of the Singh family, now stands eerily silent. The non-renewal of the farm lease in 2019 dealt a devastating blow to the owner, Birendar Singh, as his ancestral dairy farm, Bir Balak Singh, witnessed a steep decline in income and operations.

A Heritage Farm in Distress

The farm, carrying the legacy of the Singh family since the 1960s, was known for its substantial milk production. Before the lease debacle, the farm proudly produced close to 2000 liters of milk per day, roughly translating into an impressive daily income of $2000. However, the non-renewal of the lease triggered a drastic reduction in the income from a robust $14,000 weekly to a meager $300 daily.

Impact on Dairy Production

In the aftermath of the lease termination, the Singhs had to make the difficult decision of selling most of their cows. This resulted in the farm’s milk production plummeting to a mere 250-300 liters per day. The situation further deteriorated in 2021 when the landowners instructed Singh to cease dairy farming. As a consequence, the once bustling dairy shed and the hum of milking equipment have been replaced with an unsettling quietude.

The Human Impact

The ripple effects of the lease non-renewal extend beyond the farm’s boundaries, deeply affecting the Singh family’s livelihood. Singh’s wife, Shartika Prasad, has voiced her concerns about their future and the implications for their children’s well-being. In a desperate attempt to salvage their situation, the family penned a plea to the Prime Minister’s Office. They were advised to approach the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB), but as they await a resolution, the family’s future hangs in the balance.

The plight of the Singhs serves as a stark reminder of the profound consequences that administrative decisions, like lease renewals, can have on the livelihoods of those dependent on the land. It underscores the need for equitable and sustainable land management practices to protect the interests of farmers and ensure the continued viability of local agriculture.

0
Agriculture Economy Fiji
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
20 mins ago
Nigeria's Dry Season Farming Initiative: A Call for Swift Implementation
On the fertile lands of North Central Nigeria, a call reverberates, urging President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to accelerate the implementation of the dry season farming initiative. An appeal made by the House of Representatives member, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed Saaba, during an empowerment and palliatives distribution event in Shonga Town, Kwara State. Urgency on the Horizon
Nigeria's Dry Season Farming Initiative: A Call for Swift Implementation
Brewing a Revolution: Coffee Plantations Resurrect Kalahandi's Degraded Forests
37 mins ago
Brewing a Revolution: Coffee Plantations Resurrect Kalahandi's Degraded Forests
King's Somborne Allotment Holders Face Eviction After Land Sale to Developers
49 mins ago
King's Somborne Allotment Holders Face Eviction After Land Sale to Developers
Operation Clean: Gaya's Fight Against Opium Cultivation
22 mins ago
Operation Clean: Gaya's Fight Against Opium Cultivation
New 'Buying Rescue Program' Aims to Prevent Wastage of Unsold Vegetable Produce in Nueva Vizcaya
31 mins ago
New 'Buying Rescue Program' Aims to Prevent Wastage of Unsold Vegetable Produce in Nueva Vizcaya
K Meerabi: The Farmer Who Revolutionized Natural Farming
36 mins ago
K Meerabi: The Farmer Who Revolutionized Natural Farming
Latest Headlines
World News
ASB Classic: Fifth Seed Chris Eubanks Knocked Out in Opening Round
1 min
ASB Classic: Fifth Seed Chris Eubanks Knocked Out in Opening Round
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy: One Month in Office, A Vision for the Future
1 min
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy: One Month in Office, A Vision for the Future
Real Madrid Triumphs in Copa del Rey Face-Off Against Arandina
2 mins
Real Madrid Triumphs in Copa del Rey Face-Off Against Arandina
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
7 mins
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
7 mins
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
10 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
10 mins
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
10 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
12 mins
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app