Lease Non-Renewal Triggers Income Loss for Fijian Dairy Farmer

In the lush green expanses of Waimaro, Tailevu, a dairy farm that once thrived under the diligent care of the Singh family, now stands eerily silent. The non-renewal of the farm lease in 2019 dealt a devastating blow to the owner, Birendar Singh, as his ancestral dairy farm, Bir Balak Singh, witnessed a steep decline in income and operations.

A Heritage Farm in Distress

The farm, carrying the legacy of the Singh family since the 1960s, was known for its substantial milk production. Before the lease debacle, the farm proudly produced close to 2000 liters of milk per day, roughly translating into an impressive daily income of $2000. However, the non-renewal of the lease triggered a drastic reduction in the income from a robust $14,000 weekly to a meager $300 daily.

Impact on Dairy Production

In the aftermath of the lease termination, the Singhs had to make the difficult decision of selling most of their cows. This resulted in the farm’s milk production plummeting to a mere 250-300 liters per day. The situation further deteriorated in 2021 when the landowners instructed Singh to cease dairy farming. As a consequence, the once bustling dairy shed and the hum of milking equipment have been replaced with an unsettling quietude.

The Human Impact

The ripple effects of the lease non-renewal extend beyond the farm’s boundaries, deeply affecting the Singh family’s livelihood. Singh’s wife, Shartika Prasad, has voiced her concerns about their future and the implications for their children’s well-being. In a desperate attempt to salvage their situation, the family penned a plea to the Prime Minister’s Office. They were advised to approach the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB), but as they await a resolution, the family’s future hangs in the balance.

The plight of the Singhs serves as a stark reminder of the profound consequences that administrative decisions, like lease renewals, can have on the livelihoods of those dependent on the land. It underscores the need for equitable and sustainable land management practices to protect the interests of farmers and ensure the continued viability of local agriculture.