Business

Leadership Transition Looms over Germany’s Family Businesses: ifo Institute Survey

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Leadership Transition Looms over Germany’s Family Businesses: ifo Institute Survey

A recent survey conducted by the Munich-based ifo Institute revealed that in the next three years, nearly half of Germany’s family-run businesses are likely to undergo a major leadership transition. The findings are indicative of a broader trend within the country’s family-owned businesses, which play a significant role in the German economy.

A Massive Shift in Leadership

According to the survey, larger family businesses, those employing more than 250 individuals, are primarily preparing for this generational shift. However, a significant part of these companies, nearly 42%, are yet to select a successor for the impending management transition. This impending transition in leadership is not a mere managerial exercise but carries potential implications for the companies’ futures and the larger economy.

The Critical Role of Family Businesses

Family businesses make up an impressive 90% of all companies in Germany, contributing to 55% of sales and approximately 57% of all employment relationships subject to social security contributions. The significance of these businesses in the German economy is undeniable. The ifo Institute’s survey, in collaboration with the Foundation for Family Businesses, provides an insightful peek into the generational shifts anticipated within these businesses. It also throws light on the challenges that some family businesses face in identifying suitable successors to continue their legacy.

The Challenges Ahead

Despite the high confidence in the performance and innovation capabilities of family businesses among the upcoming generation of entrepreneurs, they face numerous challenges. Bureaucracy, fluctuating energy prices, labor shortages, and tax burdens are among the major hurdles. The ifo Institute, collecting data on family businesses since 2017, underscores the longevity of these enterprises, with almost half being in the second or third generation. As these family businesses approach a critical juncture, the country’s economy is set to witness a significant phase of transition.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

