Landsbankinn's Covered Bond Auction Witnesses Substantial Bids

Landsbankinn, a prominent financial institution, recently conducted a successful auction for covered bonds. The auction witnessed a substantial number of bids for two distinctive series of bonds offered for sale, reflecting an active investor participation and signaling a robust demand for Landsbankinn's financial instruments.

Details of the Auction

For the LBANK CB 29 series, the auction received 11 bids totaling ISK 1,740 million. The yield on these bids ranged from 7.90% to 8.00%. Out of the total bids, the ones amounting to ISK 1,280 million were accepted at a yield of 7.95%. This acceptance, in turn, increased the total amount issued in the LBANK CB 29 series to ISK 11,000 million.

Increased Interest in LBANK CBI 30 Series

The LBANK CBI 30 series garnered even more attention, with 23 bids received, totaling ISK 5,420 million. The yields ranged between 3.39% and 3.60%. Accepting bids totaling ISK 4,780 million at a yield of 3.52% signified a strong interest in this series. Additionally, the series will see a further tap for ISK 960 million for bond lending related to market-making activities.

This additional tap brings the total issued in the LBANK CBI 30 series to ISK 5,740 million. The settlement date for both series has been declared as 18 January 2024.

Implications and Market Makers

The successful auction and the high demand for both series of bonds suggest the trust and confidence of investors in Landsbankinn. Arion Banki, Islandsbanki, and Kvika were the market makers for the covered bonds. The bonds have been rated A+ with a stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings and were issued following a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME).

The covered bonds auction by Landsbankinn marks a significant event in the financial landscape, underscoring the institution's robust financial offerings and the substantial trust placed in it by investors.