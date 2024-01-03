Land Registry Reports Increase in Building Unit Agreements in December 2023

In December of 2023, the Land Registry reported a significant surge in the number of agreements for the sale and purchase of building units. A total of 3,764 agreements were registered, which marked a 6.6% rise from November 2023. This also signifies a 5.6% increase from December 2022. The 12-month moving average for December stood at 4,836, which is a slight 0.3% rise from November 2023. However, it is a 2.7% decrease from the same period the previous year.

Sharp Increase in Total Consideration

The total consideration for these agreements reached an impressive $33.6 billion. This is a substantial increase of 36.9% from the previous month and a 29.8% rise from December of the previous year. Residential units accounted for a significant portion of these agreements, with 2,929 instances. This sector experienced a 14.7% increase from November 2023 and a 16.8% increase from December 2022.

Residential Units Witness Major Boost

The total consideration for residential units was $24.3 billion. This is an increase of 23.7% from November 2023 and a rise of 15.6% from December of the previous year. It is important to note that these figures exclude transactions under various housing schemes if the premium has not been paid after the sale restriction period.

Decline in Land Register Searches

While the number of agreements rose, the Land Registry noted a decline in land register searches. In December, 293,284 searches were conducted, which is 18.3% less than November 2023 and 9.2% less than December 2022. The statistics reflect transactions from the previous month since deeds may be lodged with up to a 30-day delay post-transaction.