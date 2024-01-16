Korean Government Announces Lunar New Year Discounts amid Inflation Concerns

In a notable move to support citizens during the Lunar New Year of 2024, the Korean government has announced a series of substantial measures. Headed by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok, the government plans to offer substantial discounts on essential items including apples and pollacks. The overall availability of these discounted goods sums up to a striking 260,000 tons.

Advertisment

Government-backed Discounts and Support Measures

To keep the prices lower than the previous year, the government has dedicated a hefty amount of 84 billion Korean won for these discounts. This initiative, starting from January 18 to February 8, enables customers to enjoy a 30% discount on domestic agricultural, fisheries, and livestock goods. These discounted goods can be purchased at hypermarkets, traditional markets, and even online malls.

Interestingly, the source of these discounts is taxpayer funds. This government subsidy is supplemented with additional discounts by distributors, allowing consumers to reap benefits of up to 60% off on their purchases. Traditional markets have gone a step further by offering savings through discounted Zeropay gift certificates for these products. Further, cashback offers from NH Nonghyup Card and Onnuri Gift Certificates add to the savings.

Advertisment

Increasing Onnuri Gift Certificates Limit

The government, as part of its support measures, has increased the monthly limit for using Onnuri Gift Certificates at traditional markets. Simultaneously, the total volume of issued certificates for the year has seen an uptick. These measures are aimed at making essential goods more affordable and accessible to the public during the festive season.

Concerns and Government's Response

While these measures are aimed at easing the financial burden on consumers, they have also sparked concerns about potential price inflation due to the influx of taxpayer money into the market. Addressing these concerns, officials from the Ministry of Economy and Finance have assured that they are taking active steps to stabilize the supply of high-demand goods. Their aim is to prevent any price hikes during the festive period, thereby ensuring that the benefits of these discounts reach the consumers as intended.

In addition to these discounts, the government has also announced plans to establish a team to monitor prices and supplies of high-demand goods, release reserved stocks of vegetables, fish, and bay salt, increase egg imports, and offer discounts on expressway tolls and train tickets. These steps are aimed at encouraging domestic tourism and maintaining price increases within a single-digit level.