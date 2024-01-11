Kigali: Pioneering Urban Development by Empowering Former Street Vendors

In the heart of Africa, the bustling city of Kigali, Rwanda's capital, sets an exemplary model of urban development, showing an extraordinary commitment to support former street vendors. The city authority has set up 30 mini-markets, designed to accommodate 4,158 former street vendors. The initiative, which goes beyond providing sheltered space, includes trade stands at no cost, exemption from various fees and taxes for one year, and loans at a minimal interest rate of 2% per year.

Advertisment

Empowering Vendors through Financial Aid

These loans, provided under the Vision Umurenge Programme (VUP), are targeted at building financial capacity and literacy among the vendors. The majority of these vendors are mothers and youth, who often face capital constraints. The VUP, an initiative for poverty eradication and social protection, offers microcredit services to low-income earners without requiring collateral. Additionally, beneficiaries are also trained in financial literacy, providing them with the necessary tools to manage their finances effectively and efficiently.

Investing in Formal Trade

Advertisment

Since 2016, when the relocation of street vendors to small markets began, the City of Kigali has documented over 12,000 street vendors. The city has shown its commitment to supporting these vendors by investing close to Rwf1 billion in the fiscal year 2022/23. This investment is directed towards market construction and other aids, designed to bolster the formal trade sector and reduce street peddling.

Preventing Fraudulent Access

Furthermore, the city is keen on ensuring that the financial aid goes to the right recipients. A stringent selection process is in place to prevent fraudulent access, thus ensuring that the assistance reaches those who truly need it. The city's approach is not only about reducing street peddling but also about empowering individuals and nurturing a society where everyone can thrive.