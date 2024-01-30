Kerala Assembly Clash: Opposition Walks Out Over State's Economic Woes

The Kerala Assembly, on Tuesday, became a battleground of words and ideologies, as the ruling Left and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) locked horns over the state's economic crisis. The Opposition, spearheaded by the UDF, demanded to halt regular proceedings to deliberate the financial turmoil enveloping the state.

Chief Minister Points Finger at Centre

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, not only acceded to the adjournment notice but also utilized the platform to highlight what he perceives as the Centre's disregard for Kerala, contributing to its financial difficulties. Vijayan reproached UDF members of parliament for their silence on the issue in the Parliament's central stage.

Opposition Accuses State Government of Mismanagement

Contrarily, the Opposition laid the blame squarely on the state government, citing mismanagement of tax administration and collection as the root cause of the financial crisis. Congress MLA Roji M John contended that the state's GST collection took a hit due to postponements in tax administration implementation.

The Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan, singled out Finance Minister KN Balagopal, accusing him of abdicating his duties. Balagopal retorted to the allegations of mismanagement, reemphasizing that the Centre's policies and disregard were the actual instigators of Kerala's economic hurdles. He underlined the state's accomplishments in various sectors amidst the financial crisis.

Opposition's Walkout Marks Session's End

The session wrapped up with the Opposition staging a walkout, expressing their dissatisfaction with the government's absence of a recovery plan. Following this, the Speaker, AN Shamseer, subsequently dismissed the adjournment motion.