en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Kenya’s Economy Surges in Q3, But Challenges Loom

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:37 am EST
Kenya’s Economy Surges in Q3, But Challenges Loom

A remarkable surge in Kenya’s economic growth was observed in the third quarter of 2023, with the economy expanding 5.9% year-on-year, surpassing the 4.3% growth recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022. This boost was underpinned by a rebound in agricultural activities, which saw a 6.7% growth compared to a contraction of 1.3% in the third quarter of the previous year.

Agricultural Rebound

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics attributed the robust economic performance to favorable weather conditions that spurred agricultural activities, especially in the sectors of agriculture, forestry, and fishing. This positive change stands in stark contrast to the years of drought that previously hampered the country’s agricultural output.

Economic Challenges and Risks

Despite Kenya’s robust economic performance, which has positioned it among the fastest-growing economies in Africa, it faces significant challenges. A heavy debt burden and a weakening currency have emerged as potential risks to its economic stability. Furthermore, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has shed 29 percent in investor wealth since the beginning of the year, hit by foreign investor exits and a weakening shilling.

Boosting Tourism

In a bid to further stimulate economic growth, Kenya has announced it will no longer require visas for travelers regardless of their nationality, replacing them with an electronic travel authorization. This strategic move aims to attract more tourists and boost the country’s economy, following an 83% increase in income from international visitors in 2022.

In conclusion, Kenya’s economy has demonstrated considerable resilience and adaptability, achieving significant growth despite prevalent challenges. The country’s focus on strengthening its agricultural sector and attracting more international tourists underlines its commitment to sustainable economic development. However, the looming issues of a heavy debt burden and a weakening currency remain considerable hurdles that need to be addressed to maintain economic stability.

0
Africa Economy International Relations
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON

By Salman Khan

Afghanistan's Cholera Outbreak Deepens; WEE Virus Alert in Argentina

By Safak Costu

Zambia's President Hichilema Calls for Enhanced Local Content and Positive Discrimination in 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Uganda's Political Landscape: Shifting Alliances and the Fragmentation of FDC

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Comoros President Azali Assoumani Survives Assassination Attempt; Host ...
@Africa · 41 mins
Comoros President Azali Assoumani Survives Assassination Attempt; Host ...
heart comment 0
Gasoline Tanker Explosion in Liberia Claims Over 40 Lives

By Mazhar Abbas

Gasoline Tanker Explosion in Liberia Claims Over 40 Lives
Division in Uganda’s FDC: Museveni’s Strategy at Play

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Division in Uganda's FDC: Museveni's Strategy at Play
2024 Political Landscape: Predictions and Analysis at the Media Round Table

By Wojciech Zylm

2024 Political Landscape: Predictions and Analysis at the Media Round Table
Harare Residents Urged to Evacuate Amid Flooding Threat

By BNN Correspondents

Harare Residents Urged to Evacuate Amid Flooding Threat
Latest Headlines
World News
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
31 seconds
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
36 seconds
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
45 seconds
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
58 seconds
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
59 seconds
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
1 min
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead
2 mins
Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
3 mins
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
Rage Rooms: An Innovative Approach to Stress Management in Lagos
3 mins
Rage Rooms: An Innovative Approach to Stress Management in Lagos
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app