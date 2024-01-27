Kenyan President Ruto Calls for Unity in Tackling Youth Unemployment

In a clarion call for unity, President William Ruto of Kenya has emphasized the necessity for leaders across the spectrum to collaborate in creating job opportunities for the country's youth. Many of these young people remain unemployed despite possessing educational qualifications, a predicament that Ruto has identified as an existential threat to Kenya.

Emphasizing Employment as a Privilege

Ruto's impassioned plea came during the opening of the Mukiria Technical Training Institute (TTI) Tuition Block and Engineering Workshop and the launch of the TVET Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Project in Meru County. He highlighted that holding a job is a privilege, not an entitlement, and those in positions of power are neither inherently special nor deserving, but simply fortunate.

Collaboration Over Court Challenges

The President urged leaders across various branches of government to work together and support initiatives aimed at generating employment. He underscored the need to move away from hindering progress through actions such as legal challenges in the courts, which have often stymied government projects and initiatives.

Case in Point: The Halted Housing Project

One such example is the stalled affordable housing project. The project, which aims to provide homes to thousands of Kenyans while creating jobs, is currently on hold due to a court ruling against the mandatory Housing levy. Ruto noted that this project had already created 130,000 jobs and projected that it could provide employment for up to 300,000 Kenyans by the end of 2024. Despite these promising numbers, the project remains in legal limbo, illustrating the roadblocks that can stand in the way of progress.

In the face of these challenges, Ruto remains committed to tackling unemployment through a comprehensive plan that encompasses housing, digital employment, and labor export. His call for cooperation underscores the pressing need for candid conversations and united efforts to address this pressing issue.