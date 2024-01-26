Kenya Discovers First Coltan Deposits: A Game-Changer for the Economy & Global Coltan Market

In an unprecedented turn of events, Kenya has proclaimed the discovery of its maiden coltan reserves, a mineral that plays a pivotal role in the manufacturing of electric car batteries, mobile phones, and a myriad of other electronic devices. This development was confirmed by the Mining Minister, Salim Mvurya, who stated that coltan reserves have been identified in six different counties across the nation.

Assessing the Economic Value

The exact size and economic significance of these newfound reserves have not been determined yet. Teams dedicated to ground truthing, a process of verifying data gathered via remote sensing techniques, are on standby to evaluate the economic worth of these deposits. In light of this development, inhabitants of Embu County, one of the locations blessed with coltan reserves, have been advised against selling their land to reap future benefits from the mineral.

A Boost to the Kenyan Economy

This discovery is projected to create more job opportunities and bolster the Kenyan mining industry. At present, the mining sector contributes less than 1% to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). However, the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) holds the view that this sector has the potential to contribute up to 10%.

Coltan, which is refined into metallic tantalum used in electronic capacitors, fetches an average price of around $48 per kilogram on the global market. The demand for this mineral is on an upward trend worldwide. This increasing demand has been a factor in conflicts, particularly in eastern DR Congo, home to over 70% of the world's coltan reserves. The discovery of coltan in Kenya could, therefore, have far-reaching implications for both the nation's economy and the global coltan market.