Kazakhstan's Economy Surges 4.2% in Early 2024: Baibazarov Highlights Growth Drivers

ASTANA – Kazakhstan's economic growth accelerated to 4.2% in January-February 2024, up from 3.9% registered in the initial month of the year, announced Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov during a government meeting on March 12. The session, led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, unveiled promising developments across various sectors, reinforcing the country's economic momentum.

Robust Sectoral Performance Fuels Growth

The real sector of Kazakhstan's economy exhibited a 5.1% increase, overshadowing the services sector's 3.5% growth. Notably, construction, information and communications, transport, warehousing, and manufacturing sectors outperformed, marking significant strides. The processing industries, in particular, saw remarkable growth. Mechanical engineering expanded by 23%, propelled by a 21% growth in the automotive industry and a staggering 45% increase in electrical equipment production. This surge underscores the robust industrial activity shaping Kazakhstan's economic landscape.

Investment and Trade: Pillars of Prosperity

Investments in fixed assets witnessed a significant uptick, jumping to 7.9% from January's 0.6%, showcasing heightened investor confidence. The country's foreign trade turnover crossed the $10 billion mark, with exports nearing $6 billion. Processed goods contributed $1.6 billion to this figure, highlighting a favorable trade balance of $1.7 billion. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of reducing inflationary pressures, with a directive to keep inflation below 8%, down from 9.3% in annual terms over the past two months. This financial stability is crucial for sustaining economic growth and attracting further investment.

Strategic Initiatives for Sustainable Growth

Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized the need for accessible infrastructure to lure investments, alongside ongoing efforts to alleviate wear and tear in critical supply networks. A notable goal is the reduction of the state's economic involvement to 14% of GDP by the end of 2025, fostering a level playing field. The government's commitment to privatization and enhancing a competitive environment is pivotal for this transition. These strategic initiatives are designed to solidify Kazakhstan's economic foundation, ensuring long-term prosperity and resilience.

With Kazakhstan's economy on an upward trajectory, the focus now shifts to maintaining this momentum through strategic investments, trade expansion, and structural reforms. The concerted efforts by the government and the National Bank to manage inflation and foster a conducive business environment signal a promising outlook for the nation's economic health. As Kazakhstan continues to chart its course towards sustainable growth, the global business community watches closely, recognizing the country's potential as a key player in the regional economy.