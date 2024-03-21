Kazakhstan Bolsters Economy: Non-Raw Material Exports Hit $35.1 Billion in 2023

In 2023, Kazakhstan focused on increasing non-raw material exports to diversify its economy, reaching $35.1 billion out of $78.7 billion in total exports. The country aims to further grow this figure to $41 billion by 2025 by developing industries like engineering, chemicals, agriculture, and tourism. Kazakhstan's export landscape in 2023 was dominated by key non-raw materials including food, light industry products, metallurgical and chemical products, equipment, electronics, automobiles, and automotive components. The country's export diversification efforts have been successful, expanding its export basket to nearly 5,900 commodity items and exploring new markets in Southeast Asian countries like China, Vietnam, South Korea, and Thailand.

Strategic Diversification and Economic Sustainability

Kazakhstan's strategic goal of diversifying its economy has historically focused on reducing its dependency on oil and gas exports. By developing non-resource industries, the country seeks to enhance the sustainability of its economy. This initiative aligns with President Kassym Jomart Tokayev's objectives, aiming to expand export geography amidst growing global competition. In 2023, Kazakhstan's foreign trade reached $139.8 billion, with exports making up $78.7 billion despite a decrease due to lower oil prices. China has emerged as Kazakhstan's largest trade partner, with bilateral trade peaking at $31.5 billion.

Key Non-Raw Material Exports and Market Expansion

In 2023, Kazakhstan emphasized the export of food and light industry products, metallurgical and chemical products, equipment, electronics, automobiles, and automotive components. Uranium, copper products, ferrochrome, and distillates led the exports, contributing 40% to the nation's total exports. The country's efforts to explore new markets have been fruitful, with exports to 135 countries, including new markets like Gibraltar, Cambodia, and Bangladesh. Southeast Asian countries have shown significant growth in imports from Kazakhstan, with non-resource exports to China reaching a record $5 billion.

Supporting Kazakh Entrepreneurs and Export Growth

State-backed initiatives, like the creation of the Export Credit Agency, have played a pivotal role in supporting Kazakh producers. This agency provides insurance and financing services for export operations, significantly increasing the volume of non-commodity exports. In addition, the QazTrade center, established under the Ministry of Trade and Integration, offers service support to Kazakh exporters, facilitating trade missions and participation in international exhibitions to promote Kazakh goods and services in foreign markets. These comprehensive efforts have secured contracts worth approximately $953 million, demonstrating Kazakhstan's successful export diversification strategy.