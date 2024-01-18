Kathmandu Metropolitan City Office Records Increased Revenue in First Half of Fiscal Year

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City Office (KMC) has reported a significant increase in their revenue collection for the first half of fiscal year 2023/24. The office has collected approximately Rs 5 billion, surpassing the previous year’s collection for the same period by about Rs 350 million. The primary contributors to this substantial revenue were the house rent tax and property tax, which alone contributed more than Rs 1.35 billion and over Rs 670 million respectively.

Expansion in Taxpayer Base

The remarkable growth in revenue is attributed to an expansion in the taxpayer base. KMC has been collecting revenue under 36 different categories, including property, home maintenance, business registration, advertisement, entertainment, real estate, VAT, and vehicles. This diverse collection approach has played a significant role in increasing the revenue, as explained by Dhruba Kafle, the Chief of KMC’s Revenue Department.

Revenue Targets and Future Projections

Looking at the current trajectory, KMC is well on its way to meet the set target of accumulating over Rs 10 billion in revenue for the entire fiscal year. If the revenue collection continues at this pace, KMC will comfortably meet its annual revenue target by the end of the fiscal year. This suggests a promising future for KMC and its endeavours in enhancing the city’s development.

Significance of Increased Revenue

The increased revenue for KMC holds immense significance. It not only signifies the efficiency of the tax system but also reflects the economic growth and development of the city. The higher revenue will enable KMC to fund more development projects, thereby improving the quality of life for the residents of Kathmandu.