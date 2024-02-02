Karnataka Congress Legislators to Protest in New Delhi Amid Rising Regional Discontent

In an escalating display of regional discontent and political tension, the Congress party's legislators from Karnataka have announced plans to stage a protest in New Delhi on February 7. The demonstration, involving 135 members, three associate members, and 29 Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), aims to bring to light the perceived 'financial injustice' dealt to the state over the past five years.

Controversial Remarks Spark Political Debate

The announcement is a response to a controversial statement by Congress MP D K Suresh. The MP expressed concern over what he views as financial injustice faced by southern Indian states, particularly Karnataka, due to a decline in tax share and unequal distribution of finances. Suresh further highlighted the imposition of Hindi on southern states and the rejection of grants by Karnataka. His remarks have ignited a political firestorm, with BJP leaders condemning his statement and demanding an apology.

Financial Injustice: The Core of the Protest

The core issue driving the protest is the perceived injustice in the allocation of central grants to Karnataka. The state government alleges a loss of about Rs 62,000 crore in revenue over the last five years, a result of what they see as an unfair share in the Union budget. They point out that budgetary allocations for Karnataka have dropped by 40-45% since 2018-19, leading to an increased debt burden on the state.

The Press Briefing by Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

In response to these concerns, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, held a press briefing where he detailed the financial grievances of the state. The planned protest is seen as a step forward in addressing these grievances, bringing them to the attention of the central government and the nation.

In conclusion, the protest planned by the Congress party legislators from Karnataka on February 7 is more than a demonstration. It is an expression of growing regional discontent, a plea for financial justice, and a potentially decisive moment in the ongoing political tussle between the states and the central government.