Business

K Club Resort Records Remarkable Revenue Rise Amid Pre-tax Losses

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
The K Club hotel and golf resort, a prestigious establishment operated by Bishopscourt Investments Ltd, witnessed an impressive revenue surge in 2022. The earnings soared by nearly 10 million euros, marking a 69 percent increase from the preceding year. This escalation from 14.5 million to 24.48 million euros signals the resort’s robust recovery from the debilitating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pre-tax Losses Amid Revenue Rise

Despite the revenue boom, the resort reported a 13 percent increase in pre-tax losses, accumulating to 2.19 million euros. This loss was primarily attributed to elevated non-cash depreciation costs. However, the directors expressed satisfaction with the 2022 performance, underscoring a profit before depreciation and amortisation charges of 1.2 million euros.

Pandemic Impact and Recovery

The resort, initially acquired by nursing homes investor Michael Fetherston from Michael Smurfit for roughly 65 million euros in February 2020, continued to grapple with challenges presented by the pandemic for over two and a half years. The easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the reopening of hotels in June 2021 paved the way for a significant staff increase of 100, leading to a 70 percent surge in staff costs.

Financial Support and Future Prospects

By the end of 2022, Bishopscourt Investments Ltd reported net liabilities of 28 million euros, a loan of 55.43 million euros from its shareholder, and 12.55 million euros in accrued interest on these loans. Despite a reduction in cash funds and a shareholders’ deficit of 28.1 million euros, the directors have assured that the controlling party will continue to provide financial support to the business for at least 12 months. The company is diligently monitoring inflation and cost of living impacts. While the directors have valued the group’s tangible assets at 61 million euros, they acknowledge the risk associated with this valuation due to the absence of comparable market transactions.

Business Economy Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

