en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Jordan’s Mineral Exploration Projects: A Gateway to Economic Modernisation

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Jordan’s Mineral Exploration Projects: A Gateway to Economic Modernisation

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, embarked on an inspection tour of mineral exploration projects in the southern region of Jordan, particularly in the Wadi Araba region. The primary goal of this tour was to observe operations such as geochemical surveying, well drilling, and rock sample collection, aimed at identifying essential minerals and ores, including lead, lithium, zinc, and rare earth elements.

Intriguing Discoveries and Significant Findings

The exploration efforts were met with considerable success. The technical team reported significant findings, showcasing high levels of zinc, lead, and lithium in the collected samples. These findings not only demonstrate the potential wealth of the region’s mineral resources but also raise promising prospects for the country’s economy.

A Step Towards Economic Modernisation

The ministry had initially launched these mineral exploration projects back in 2022 as part of the National Mining Programme. Since then, this program has led to the signing of 14 memorandums of understanding, aiming to increase investment in mining and capitalize on the national wealth for economic development. The inspection tour by Minister Kharabsheh indicates the government’s ongoing commitment to this vision.

Future Implications and Prospects

The minister lauded the ministry’s technical and exploration teams for their diligent work. He also emphasized the potential of the energy sector to lure both national and foreign investment. Moreover, he highlighted the exploration of copper and gold ores in new areas as a move in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision. This strategy aims to strategically position Jordan in the regional and global mineral market, promising a prosperous future for the nation’s economy.

0
Economy Jordan
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
41 mins ago
A Snapshot of Norfolk County's Real Estate Market: Dec 31 to Jan 6
The pulse of Norfolk County’s real estate market beat with a total of 422 transactions between December 31 and January 6. The median sale, a 1,240 square foot home located on Edison Park in Quincy, changed hands for $660,000, reflecting the dynamism of the property market in the area. Norfolk County’s Real Estate Spectrum Real
A Snapshot of Norfolk County's Real Estate Market: Dec 31 to Jan 6
The Exodus of Migrant Workers: China's Coastal Cities in Economic Struggle
1 hour ago
The Exodus of Migrant Workers: China's Coastal Cities in Economic Struggle
UK State Pension Age to Rise Amid Policy Changes
1 hour ago
UK State Pension Age to Rise Amid Policy Changes
Indian Stock Market Soars in 2023: Government Policies Foster Robust Growth
48 mins ago
Indian Stock Market Soars in 2023: Government Policies Foster Robust Growth
Perth Emerges as Most Affordable Australian Capital on The Economist's Index
1 hour ago
Perth Emerges as Most Affordable Australian Capital on The Economist's Index
Economic Downturn in China Triggers Early Exodus of Migrant Workers from Coastal Cities
1 hour ago
Economic Downturn in China Triggers Early Exodus of Migrant Workers from Coastal Cities
Latest Headlines
World News
Holmen High School Girls Wrestling Team Makes Strides at The Clash National Duals
1 min
Holmen High School Girls Wrestling Team Makes Strides at The Clash National Duals
Evaluating Chelsea Football Club's Best and Worst Signings Throughout History
1 min
Evaluating Chelsea Football Club's Best and Worst Signings Throughout History
The Art of Mindfulness: A Journey from Ancient Philosophy to Modern Mental Hygiene
2 mins
The Art of Mindfulness: A Journey from Ancient Philosophy to Modern Mental Hygiene
Patrick Beverley Ignites Controversy with Comments on Knicks-Raptors Trade
2 mins
Patrick Beverley Ignites Controversy with Comments on Knicks-Raptors Trade
Amanah Reinforces Commitment to Malaysia's Unity Government, Appoints New Leadership
2 mins
Amanah Reinforces Commitment to Malaysia's Unity Government, Appoints New Leadership
Michael Bolton's Health Revelation and The Masked Singer's Enduring Appeal
6 mins
Michael Bolton's Health Revelation and The Masked Singer's Enduring Appeal
Club Brugge Star Antonio Nusa Hints at Possible Transfer, Reveals Previous Chelsea Offer
6 mins
Club Brugge Star Antonio Nusa Hints at Possible Transfer, Reveals Previous Chelsea Offer
Saint Lucia Art Retreat: A Therapeutic Journey for Seasonal Affective Disorder
6 mins
Saint Lucia Art Retreat: A Therapeutic Journey for Seasonal Affective Disorder
TDP Leader Challenges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to Issue White Paper on Unfulfilled Promises
7 mins
TDP Leader Challenges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to Issue White Paper on Unfulfilled Promises
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app