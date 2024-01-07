Jordan’s Mineral Exploration Projects: A Gateway to Economic Modernisation

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, embarked on an inspection tour of mineral exploration projects in the southern region of Jordan, particularly in the Wadi Araba region. The primary goal of this tour was to observe operations such as geochemical surveying, well drilling, and rock sample collection, aimed at identifying essential minerals and ores, including lead, lithium, zinc, and rare earth elements.

Intriguing Discoveries and Significant Findings

The exploration efforts were met with considerable success. The technical team reported significant findings, showcasing high levels of zinc, lead, and lithium in the collected samples. These findings not only demonstrate the potential wealth of the region’s mineral resources but also raise promising prospects for the country’s economy.

A Step Towards Economic Modernisation

The ministry had initially launched these mineral exploration projects back in 2022 as part of the National Mining Programme. Since then, this program has led to the signing of 14 memorandums of understanding, aiming to increase investment in mining and capitalize on the national wealth for economic development. The inspection tour by Minister Kharabsheh indicates the government’s ongoing commitment to this vision.

Future Implications and Prospects

The minister lauded the ministry’s technical and exploration teams for their diligent work. He also emphasized the potential of the energy sector to lure both national and foreign investment. Moreover, he highlighted the exploration of copper and gold ores in new areas as a move in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision. This strategy aims to strategically position Jordan in the regional and global mineral market, promising a prosperous future for the nation’s economy.