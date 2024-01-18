Jordan's Economy Weathers Regional Turmoil: An Analysis of its Inflation Rate and Impact on Refugees

November 2023 saw Jordan's economy exhibiting signs of stability amidst regional unrest, including the Israel-Gaza conflict. The country's annual inflation rate recorded a modest increase of 1.3% compared to the same time the previous year. This uptick, while noticeable, was within acceptable bounds, signaling an element of economic resilience.

Jordan's Food Inflation Rate Takes a Downturn

In a promising turn of events, the food inflation rate in Jordan dropped by 1.4% from the preceding month, putting an end to a consistent upward trend that had begun in May 2023. However, specific food commodities such as cucumbers and eggs deviated from this trend with a marked increase in prices. These items are among the staples for refugees residing within Jordan's confines.

WFP's Reduction in Assistance Impacts Refugees

Despite the overall decline or stabilization of food prices, the World Food Programme's (WFP) reduction in transfer values for assistance since July 2023 has negatively impacted refugees. This rollback resulted in a 40% decrease in purchasing power for those refugees on the receiving end of aid, potentially affecting their ability to meet fundamental nutritional requirements.

Updates on the Economic Modernisation Vision

Meanwhile, the Lower House Economic and Investment Committee has been discussing updates on the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) and the impact of Israeli aggression on the national economy. The EMV aims to spur growth, targeting a 5.5 per cent rise by 2033, and creating a million job opportunities. The financial indicators of the EMV executive programme for 2023 were commendable, with a real growth rate of 2.7 per cent, Jordanian direct investment hitting JD605 million, and total Jordanian exports reaching JD7.46 billion in the last 10 months. The trade deficit shrank to JD8.14 million, a 9 per cent decrease. Foreign currency reserves touched approximately $18 billion by the end of 2023, enough to cover 8 months of imports. The government is also keeping a close watch on food supplies and addressing delays in goods due to global fluctuations in energy and imported goods prices.