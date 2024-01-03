en English
Africa

Johann Rupert Overtakes Aliko Dangote as Africa's Richest in Forbes 2024 Rankings

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:54 pm EST
Johann Rupert Overtakes Aliko Dangote as Africa’s Richest in Forbes 2024 Rankings

In a significant shift in Africa’s economic landscape, the recent Forbes Magazine billionaire rankings for 2024 named Johann Rupert and his family as the top richest individuals on the continent. Ousting long-reigning Aliko Dangote from the number one spot, Rupert’s fortune valued at $10.3 billion has put him in the global spotlight as the 192nd wealthiest person worldwide.

Johann Rupert’s Rise to The Top

South African magnate Johann Rupert’s ascent to the top is reflective of his significant influence in the financial sector. His wealth, primarily sourced from Compagnie Financière Richemont and Remgro, has seen a slight decrease from $10.7 billion to $10.3 billion. Despite this, Rupert’s diverse investment interests in entities like Reinet Investments and FirstRand have solidified his standing in both African and global business sectors.

Dangote’s Fall and the Economic Implications

On the other hand, Aliko Dangote’s wealth saw a more pronounced decrease. Falling from $13.5 billion in 2023 to $9.5 billion at the start of 2024, Dangote has dropped not only from the African top spot but also to the 230th position on the global wealth list. This decline is attributed in part to the devaluation of the naira and other widespread economic challenges faced across the continent.

Other Notable Changes and Trends in the Rankings

Forbes’ 2024 Africa’s richest list also revealed other significant shifts. Nicky Oppenheimer & Family maintained steady wealth marked at $8.4 billion, while Nassif Sawiris saw an increase to $7.4 billion, moving him up to fourth position. Newcomer Nathan Kirsh of Eswatini entered the list at sixth place with $5.8 billion. However, Mike Adenuga and Patrice Motsepe saw declines, dropping to the tenth place and falling out of the top ten respectively.

Furthermore, the list’s absence of any women and the overall decline in wealth among African billionaires highlight broader economic trends and challenges affecting the continent’s wealthiest individuals.

Africa Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

