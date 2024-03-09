Job Market Challenges Persist in China Despite Positive Start to 2024

China's Human Resources Minister Wang Xiaoping said the country continues to grapple with structural employment challenges, despite some positive developments in the job market.

Speaking at a news conference during the annual parliament meeting in Beijing, Wang highlighted the pressure on jobs, particularly among young people, as the economy braces for a record number of college graduates in 2024.

Efforts to Improve Youth Employment

While acknowledging the ongoing employment challenges, Minister Wang noted a positive start to the year, especially in segments like artificial intelligence and big data. However, to address the structural issues, authorities plan to strengthen policy support, focusing on improving youth employment opportunities and providing assistance to small private firms.

Wang mentioned that over 32,000 job fairs have been organized thus far to facilitate employment opportunities.

Focus on Vocational and Technical Skills

Amid efforts to alleviate job market pressures, China aims to encourage more young people to pursue vocational and technical education. Minister Wang emphasized the importance of acquiring technical skills and promoting work in factories to meet the demands of the evolving job market. This strategic approach aligns with China's broader goal of nurturing talent and supporting the growth of its advanced manufacturing sector.

Government Targets for Job Creation

As part of its employment goals for 2024, China aims to create over 12 million new urban jobs while maintaining the survey-based urban unemployment rate at around 5.5%. Last year, the country added 12.44 million urban jobs, with the urban unemployment rate averaging 5.2%. These targets underscore the government's commitment to addressing employment challenges and fostering economic stability amidst ongoing uncertainties.