Janet Yellen Champions 'Bidenomics' in Wake of Trump's Victory in New Hampshire

Two days post the victory of former President Donald Trump in the New Hampshire Republican primary for the 2024 presidential election, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen embarked on a mission in Chicago to improve the public perception of President Joe Biden's economic policies, during a period of low voter approval. Yellen's key message focused on the positive aspects of 'Bidenomics', including significant investments in the economy and infrastructure.

Yellen's Emphasis on Economic Recovery

Central to Yellen's address was the emphasis on economic resurgence, symbolized by the rise in personal incomes aligning with the slowing inflation. Yellen also added that the Biden administration intends to retain tax reductions from Trump's era, specifically for those earning less than $400,000. This move, she asserted, aligns with Biden's focus on tax fairness and not extending new tax benefits to the wealthy.

The Importance of Finding New Revenue Sources

Yellen underscored the need to discover new revenue sources to finance the extended tax cuts, cautioning about potential negative implications on the federal budget deficit. She also advocated for empowering the IRS to enhance tax collection, making corporations and affluent Americans contribute more, and maintaining the tax incentives included in Biden's climate bill.

The Role of Taxes in Economic Strategy

Yellen highlighted the importance of tax policy in a potential second Biden administration. She pointed out that these measures don't reflect trickle-down economics but are instead focused on investments that address long-standing needs. She acknowledged the pressure of high prices on middle-class Americans despite the deceleration in inflation. However, she emphasized that wages were rising more rapidly than prices, leading to an overall improvement in Americans' financial conditions.

Yellen's Critique of Previous Administration's Tax Policies

Yellen's comments also carried a critique of the previous administration's tax policies, particularly their perceived lack of benefit for the middle class and their contribution to the budget deficit. She highlighted the need to retain certain aspects of Trump's tax cuts while emphasizing tax fairness and the potential effects on the federal budget deficit.