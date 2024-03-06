Jamaica Eyes Record Tourism Growth: Targets 4.529M Visitors, $4.8B Earnings by 2025

In a recent session of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, shared ambitious growth projections for Jamaica's tourism sector. By the end of March 2024, Jamaica anticipates hosting 4.2 million visitors, generating an estimated US$4.1 billion in revenue. Bartlett's vision extends beyond these figures, aiming for 4.529 million visitors and US$4.8 billion in earnings by the 2024/25 fiscal year, setting the stage for achieving the country's 5x5x5 growth strategy.

Revival and Expansion of Tourism Sectors

Highlighting the recovery of cruise tourism, Bartlett noted the sector's return to pre-pandemic levels with projections of 1.3 million arrivals for the 2024/25 period. The Minister underscored the significance of surpassing three million stopover arrivals for the first time in Jamaica's history, emphasizing the potential economic impact and the one-on-one visitor-to-local ratio. This achievement is poised to stimulate demand and supply, benefiting local businesses and the broader economy.

Strengthening the Supply Side

To support the anticipated growth in tourism, Bartlett outlined plans for establishing a supplies logistics center within a special economic zone. This initiative aims to bolster Jamaica's tourism infrastructure and supply chain, enhancing local skills and creating exportable tourism expertise. The Minister also announced collaboration with UN Tourism to establish a regional tourism academy, preparing workers for the industry's evolving landscape amid advancements in technology and digitalization.

Preparing for the Future

Bartlett's strategic focus encompasses not only immediate growth but also long-term sustainability and competitiveness in the global tourism market. By investing in infrastructure, skills development, and technological adaptation, Jamaica aims to remain a leader in tourism innovation. The establishment of a regional tourism academy underscores the importance of retraining workers to meet emerging demands, ensuring Jamaica's tourism sector thrives in the face of global changes.