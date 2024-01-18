J.P.Morgan Foresees End of Favorable Period for European Banks

European banks have enjoyed a period of profitability fueled by rising interest rates. However, according to J.P.Morgan, this favorable era may be nearing its end. The influential banking giant has suggested that interest rates may stabilize or even decrease, leading to a potential shift in the economic environment that has been benefiting European banks.

From Boom to Uncertainty

As interest rates have risen, banks have seen improved net interest margins, translating into enhanced profitability. This trend, however, may be on the brink of reversal. J.P.Morgan has reduced earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 due to a predicted lower rates outlook. This news has already caused a 1.5% fall in the STOXX 600 banks sub-index. Among those affected are Commerzbank, Sabadell, and Bank of Ireland, which slipped around 3-6%. The forecast has resulted in JPM downgrading several banks from 'neutral' to 'underweight' and 'overweight' to 'neutral'.

Ripple Effects and Top Picks

Amidst this uncertainty, some banks have been identified as resilient. UBS, Deutsche Bank, and Intesa are named as top picks due to a lower risk of estimates cuts. Their advantage springs from their increased exposure to asset management companies rather than net interest income. ING, however, has been removed from the top picks portfolio due to the impact of lower rates on its replication portfolio.

The ECB's Role and Investor Sentiment

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to cut interest rates from record highs this year, but the timing remains uncertain. Policymakers are divided, with some advocating for rate cuts while others believe it is premature for such discussions. Market bets have significantly shifted in recent weeks, with six rate cuts currently priced in for this year. This uncertainty is likely weighing on investor sentiment.

European banks have seen a resurgence in popularity among top investors, with 16 of the region's lenders boasting AAA ratings. The profitability of these banks has surged due to ECB hiking interest rates in response to inflation. However, there are concerns about future profitability, with debt investors wagering on a reversal of the interest rate cycle and potential spikes in bad debt as borrowers struggle with rising loan costs.

In conclusion, while the next move of the ECB is likely to be an interest rate cut, there is no rush to implement this. The ECB is prepared to be patient, as expressed by ECB member and Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau. The future outlook for European banks hinges on the type of economic landing Europe experiences. This situation serves as an important reminder of the intricate interplay between economic policies and banking sector performance.