en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Italy’s Tax Gap Narrows Amid Rising Concerns Over Counterfeit Products

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:57 am EST
Italy’s Tax Gap Narrows Amid Rising Concerns Over Counterfeit Products

Italy’s tax gap, signifying the difference between the anticipated tax revenue and the actual sum collected by the government, has seen a decrease. In 2021, this discrepancy was reported to be 83.6 billion euros, marking a reduction of 2.7 billion euros from the preceding year, as stated by the Italian economy ministry. Accounting for the majority of this gap, at 73.2 billion euros, are unpaid taxes, while the remaining 10.4 billion euros arise from uncollected social security contributions. These figures were included in a document that furnished an update to Italy’s 2023 report on the unobserved economy and tax evasion. The decline in the tax gap signals an advancement in Italy’s endeavors to tackle tax evasion and enhance tax revenue collection.

The Bane of Counterfeit Products

Simultaneously, Italy grapples with the adverse effects of counterfeit products, which pose a significant threat to Italian firms, particularly smaller companies operating in lower technology sectors. Counterfeit goods are detrimental not only to these firms’ survival chances but also to the broader economic, social, and governmental landscapes.

Counterfeiting: A Global Problem

Counterfeit products, which are estimated to make up about 2.5% of traded world merchandise, have their substantial roots in countries such as China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore. The repercussions of counterfeiting are far-reaching, including job losses, diminished tax revenue, hindered economic growth, and potential safety risks to consumers.

The Long Shadow of Counterfeiting

Furthermore, counterfeiting can potentially deter companies from investing in innovation and intangible assets, jeopardizing their long-term competitive advantage. As Italy makes strides in narrowing its tax gap, the shadow of counterfeiting looms large, casting a pall over the country’s economic future.

0
Business Economy Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sibannac to Spin Off Brands for IPOs and Open Retail Bar, The Kavern

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Warner Bros. Reveals First Trailer for 'Blue Beetle': A New Chapter for DC Superheroes

By BNN Correspondents

Amazon Slashes Price on JBL Flip 6 Speaker; T-Mobile Teases New Year Gift

By Hadeel Hashem

Company Announces Key Developments and Strategies: A Corporate Update

By Ebenezer Mensah

European Capital Markets Poised for Transformation: Key Stakeholders D ...
@Business · 2 mins
European Capital Markets Poised for Transformation: Key Stakeholders D ...
heart comment 0
Henry Schein, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Investor Conference

By Momen Zellmi

Henry Schein, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan's Healthcare Investor Conference
Ribo Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Innovate NASH Treatments

By Muhammad Jawad

Ribo Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Innovate NASH Treatments
Henry Schein to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investor Conference

By BNN Correspondents

Henry Schein to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investor Conference
EMX Royalty Corporation Announces Option Agreement with Lumira Energy Ltd.

By Geeta Pillai

EMX Royalty Corporation Announces Option Agreement with Lumira Energy Ltd.
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden's Post-Vacation Demeanor: A Body Language Analysis
23 seconds
Biden's Post-Vacation Demeanor: A Body Language Analysis
Sibannac to Spin Off Brands for IPOs and Open Retail Bar, The Kavern
42 seconds
Sibannac to Spin Off Brands for IPOs and Open Retail Bar, The Kavern
Former Municipal Chairman Sarla Meri Fanny Joins Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
1 min
Former Municipal Chairman Sarla Meri Fanny Joins Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
Maltese Graduate's Elite Athlete Well-being Study Earns High Recognition
1 min
Maltese Graduate's Elite Athlete Well-being Study Earns High Recognition
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Promising Initial Clinical Data from ACHIEVE and DELIVER Trials
1 min
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Promising Initial Clinical Data from ACHIEVE and DELIVER Trials
TRAVERSE Trial Sheds Light on Testosterone Replacement Therapy Safety
1 min
TRAVERSE Trial Sheds Light on Testosterone Replacement Therapy Safety
Newfoundland's Polar Dip: A Chilling Plunge for Mental Health Awareness
1 min
Newfoundland's Polar Dip: A Chilling Plunge for Mental Health Awareness
UVa Basketball's Season of Change: Transfers, Freshmen and the Road to Consistency
2 mins
UVa Basketball's Season of Change: Transfers, Freshmen and the Road to Consistency
Sadiq Khan's Steadfast Commitment to Council Housing in London
2 mins
Sadiq Khan's Steadfast Commitment to Council Housing in London
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app