en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Italy’s 10-Year Bond Yield Records Decade-High Drop Amid ECB Rate Cut Speculations

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:32 am EST
Italy’s 10-Year Bond Yield Records Decade-High Drop Amid ECB Rate Cut Speculations

In December 2023, Italy’s 10-year bond yield recorded its most significant monthly drop in a decade. The decrease, which amounted to 60 basis points, was driven by a slowdown in euro zone inflation and intense market speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) could cut interest rates in 2024. This yield, which moves inversely to bond prices, bears testament to the shifting sands of Italy’s financial landscape.

Implications for the Euro Zone

Euro zone bond yields experienced a slight uptick on the final trading Friday of the year as market activity eased off due to the holiday season. The German 10-year bond yield, serving as a benchmark for the region, rose by 5 basis points to 1.994%, recovering from a one-year low the previous day. This decline in Germany’s bond yield in December was the most substantial since July 2022. It marked its best year since 2014, breaking what could have been a rare three-year decline streak in the fixed-income market.

ECB Rate Expectations

The German 2-year bond yield, which is sensitive to ECB rate expectations, also increased by a single basis point and is poised to record its best month since 2008. Market participants have since ramped up their bets on ECB rate cuts for 2024, with a solid chance of the first cut happening as early as March. Despite this, some analysts remain skeptical of further yield decreases. Anticipated heavy government debt issuance in January could apply upward pressure on yields, potentially offsetting any downward momentum.

Narrowing Risk Perception

The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a key indicator of risk perception, has narrowed to its smallest margin since June. This diminishing differential reflects a tacit shift in investor sentiment, suggesting an increasing level of confidence in Italy’s economic stability relative to Germany’s. However, Italy’s 10-year bond yield did rise by over 10 basis points to 3.60%, rebounding from 3.468%, its lowest since August 2022. The spread between Italy’s and Germany’s 10-year yields expanded to around 165 basis points, the highest in over a week.

0
Business Economy Europe
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Odysse EV Begins Deliveries of Vader Electric Motorcycle in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Non-compliance with PIIM to Attract Criminal Charges; T.LY URL Shortener Revolutionizes Link Management

By Saboor Bayat

Renergen Shares Soar Following Quarterly Update

By Mazhar Abbas

German Development Bank Invests in Moroccan Social Welfare and Sustainable Development

By Ebenezer Mensah

Huawei, Xiaomi Race Ahead in Auto Industry as Apple Watches from Sidel ...
@Automotive · 21 mins
Huawei, Xiaomi Race Ahead in Auto Industry as Apple Watches from Sidel ...
heart comment 0
Lithuanian Customs Probes into Possible Sanctions Evasion in Fertiliser Trade with Uzbekistan

By Nimrah Khatoon

Lithuanian Customs Probes into Possible Sanctions Evasion in Fertiliser Trade with Uzbekistan
Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing
Unfounded Fears: Wall Street’s Recession Predictions Fall Flat in 2023

By Wojciech Zylm

Unfounded Fears: Wall Street's Recession Predictions Fall Flat in 2023
Further Decline Projected for UK Housing Market in 2024

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Further Decline Projected for UK Housing Market in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
35 seconds
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
2 mins
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
4 mins
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
5 mins
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
8 mins
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
9 mins
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
9 mins
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
9 mins
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
9 mins
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
56 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app