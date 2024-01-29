Italian Government Contemplates Privatizing Poste Italiane to Tackle Public Debt

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is contemplating a significant policy shift: selling a stake in Poste Italiane, the national postal service, as part of an overarching strategy to tackle Italy's substantial public debt. This reconsideration comes despite Meloni's previous opposition to privatizing what she deemed a 'crown jewel' of Italy.

A New Economic Strategy

With a goal to amass 20 billion euros by 2026, the government is setting its sights on divesting portions of several state-controlled entities. The prime target is Poste Italiane — particularly attractive due to its profitable insurance and banking segments. The government's intention is to maintain state control while divesting some shares, a strategy echoed by the Finance Minister, who suggested that the state's holding in Poste Italiane could decrease from a majority of 51% to as low as 35%.

A Controversial Approach

However, this policy shift is not without its detractors. Various political factions, including the far-right League party, have voiced their opposition, arguing that this amounts to selling off the country's assets. Despite the controversy, the government has already set the wheels in motion by selling a 25% stake in the Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank.

Debt Reduction or a Drop in the Ocean?

While the intention behind these measures is to alleviate Italy's debt burden, analysts remain skeptical about their impact. With a debt exceeding 2.8 trillion euros and representing a staggering 140.2% of the GDP, the proposed asset sales are expected to only slightly adjust the debt-to-GDP ratio. This has fueled concerns that these actions, though ambitious, are insufficient to tackle the deep-rooted fiscal challenges that Italy faces.