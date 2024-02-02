iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend Payout

In a recent announcement, the iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ), listed on the NASDAQ, has declared a dividend payment of $0.0726 per share. This news comes as a boon to shareholders who were on record as of February 2nd, as they stand eligible for this dividend. The payment is scheduled for February 7th, with the ex-dividend date being a day earlier, on February 1st.

Understanding Dividends

Dividends are a portion of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, normally on a regular basis. In this particular case, the IBTJ's dividend is a reflection of the fund's earnings and is distributed amongst the shareholders. A noteworthy point is that only the shareholders who are registered as of February 2nd will be eligible for the dividend payout. The ex-dividend date, February 1st, is the cut-off point post which any new shareholders would not qualify for the current round of dividends.

IBTJ's Performance Metrics

On a related note, as of January 31st, the 30-Day SEC Yield for IBTJ stands at 3.94%. This yield is a standard measure used by investors to gauge the rate of return on their investment in the fund. The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF is part of the iShares Trust, a group known for their diverse and high-performing ETFs.

Seeking More Information

For shareholders and potential investors looking for a comprehensive appraisal of the ETF’s performance and investment profile, several resources are available. Among these, the Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating is a popular choice for its detailed analysis and reliable ratings. This information could provide valuable insights into the fund's past performance and future prospects, assisting investors in making informed decisions.