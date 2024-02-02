iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend Distribution

The iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) has declared a dividend distribution of $0.0819, marking a noteworthy moment for investors in the sustainable finance space. With a 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.04% as of January 31, the ETF's performance provides a compelling case for the integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors into investment strategies.

Key Dates and Dividend Details

The ETF's dividend will be payable on February 7 to shareholders who are on record as of February 2. The ex-dividend date, the cutoff point beyond which any new shareholders will not receive the declared dividend, is set for February 1.

Performance and Dividend Quality

Investors seeking to understand the performance and dividend quality of this sustainable investment option can turn to resources such as Seeking Alpha. The platform provides a Quant Rating and a dividend scorecard for the iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, offering a comprehensive view of the ETF's financial health and dividend reliability.

Investment Strategy and Index Tracking

The iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF is not just a passive income source, but also a vehicle for promoting sustainable business practices. It invests in USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds selected for their positive ESG characteristics. The ETF tracks the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI US Corporate 1-5 Year ESG Focus Index, aligning investments with sustainable business performance and responsible corporate behavior.