IRS Watchdog Report Exposes Agency’s Struggles Amid Increased Funding

In a recent revelation by an independent watchdog within the IRS, the agency is grappling with processing amended tax returns, handling taxpayer inquiries, and managing identity theft cases. This comes despite an influx of funding from the Inflation Reduction Act. The backlog of unprocessed amended returns has seen a fourfold rise since 2019, and taxpayer correspondence cases have more than doubled. The report further reveals that a mere 35% of calls are answered by IRS employees, contrary to the agency’s claim of an 85% response rate, which excludes dropped calls.

IRS’s Struggle with Identity Theft Cases

The watchdog’s report has also shed light on the IRS’s inadequate capacity to assist victims of identity theft. On average, such cases are taking nearly 19 months to resolve. Even though the agency has recently hired thousands of new employees, a significant 25% of IRS staff believe they are not adequately trained.

Funding Challenges and Potential Cutbacks

The IRS has been granted an $80 billion funding boost under the Inflation Reduction Act, but it is now staring at potential cutbacks. Already, $1.4 billion has been rescinded, with plans to divert a further $20 billion to nondefense programs. Erin M. Collins, the author of the report, has suggested reallocating some enforcement funds to enhance taxpayer services and upgrade IT systems.

Looking Forward: The 2024 Filing Season

Amidst these challenges, the IRS has announced the commencement of the 2024 filing season on January 29, promising improved customer service and technology. Most refunds are expected to be issued within 21 days. However, as the agency continues to recover from years of underfunding and a backlog of over 35 million tax returns requiring manual review since the end of the 2021 filing season, it remains to be seen how these promises will be fulfilled. The political controversies surrounding IRS funding can be traced back to 2013, when the agency was under scrutiny for its review of political groups seeking tax-exempt status.