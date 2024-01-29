IRS Commences 2023 Tax Filing Season with System Enhancements

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has set in motion the 2023 tax filing season, marking the inception of accepting and processing federal tax returns. With the deadline set for April 15, taxpayers are urged to submit their returns without the necessity for an extension. As the season unfolds, IRS anticipates the submission of nearly 130 million individual tax returns, with the majority being processed via e-filing.

Revamping IRS Services

Following the allocation of funds from the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS has embarked on a journey of system enhancements. The upgrades extend to digital correspondence, in-person services, call center wait times, and the 'Where's My Refund?' tool. The IRS Commissioner, Danny Werfel, has given assurances of visible advancements in the agency's operations.

Key Dates and Deadlines

A few crucial dates punctuate the tax season. Businesses are required to issue W-2 and certain 1099 forms by January 31. February 15 marks the earliest refund date for specific tax credits, followed by March 15, the deadline for partnership returns. April 15, recognized as Tax Day, is the final deadline for most Americans. Extensions can be requested, with varying deadlines applicable for different tax-related actions.

Additional IRS Guidelines

Alongside the commencement of the tax filing season, the IRS has also deliberated on contributions to retirement accounts, the filing of Form 114 for foreign bank accounts, and the payment of household employment taxes for 2023. The IRS has also launched an ambitious plan to digitize paper tax returns and forms, aiming to process all incoming paper tax returns digitally and digitize 1 billion historical documents by the 2025 filing season. This initiative is expected to save $40 million a year in storage fees, reducing processing time for paper returns to about 21 days, similar to the time frame for electronic filings.