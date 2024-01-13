en English
Economy

Irish Naval Service Battles Retention Crisis Amid Financial Constraints

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Irish Naval Service Battles Retention Crisis Amid Financial Constraints

The Irish Naval Service, despite experiencing a boost in recruitment owing to its humanitarian missions, has been grappling with a retention crisis. The primary cause of this personnel exodus has been financial instability and reduced salary rates. However, in a promising turn of events, the Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheal Martin, has announced financial incentives to address this ongoing problem.

Humanitarian Missions and Recruitment Drive

In the years 2015 to 2018, the Irish Naval Service participated in Operation Pontus and the EU’s Operation Sophia. These humanitarian missions generated increased interest and recruitment in the Naval Service, primarily responsible for fisheries protection. Despite this surge in recruitment, the reduced salaries since the economic downturn of 2008 have led to significant personnel losses.

Financial Constraints: A Deeper Look

As of June 2023, the Naval Service recorded only 755 serving personnel, falling far short of its intended strength of 1,094. This personnel exodus has largely been attributed to the financial cuts that followed the economic downturn. The financial constraints have not only impacted the personnel but also reduced the number of vessels the Naval Service can deploy.

‘Be More’: A Step Towards Retention

In November 2023, Micheal Martin announced a significant change in patrol duty allowances for serving personnel. Now, allowances would double after the tenth day of patrolling, potentially leading to an additional €20,000 in earnings compared to 2023. This measure is a part of the current recruitment campaign, ‘Be More’. The campaign reflects the government’s prioritization of addressing the retention crisis. It also underscores a policy of neutrality, emphasizing the role of the military in peacekeeping rather than belligerence.

While it is yet to be seen how effective these measures will be in curbing the personnel exodus, the government’s proactive response is seen as a positive step towards resolving the retention crisis in the Irish Naval Service.

Economy Ireland Military
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

