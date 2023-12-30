en English
Economy

Irish Government to Issue Final Bonus Social Welfare Payment amid Cost of Living Crisis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:37 pm EST
Irish Government to Issue Final Bonus Social Welfare Payment amid Cost of Living Crisis

In a move to address the ongoing cost of living crisis, the Irish government is gearing up to issue the final bonus social welfare payment as announced in Budget 2024. The disbursement, which is a double payment of the usual social welfare sum, is slated for the week commencing January 29.

Previous Payments and Their Impact

Preceding this forthcoming bonus, there was the Christmas bonus disbursed in the early days of December and several lump sum payments. Specific groups like carers, fuel allowance recipients, and child benefit recipients benefitted from these payouts over the last two months. The impending bonus payment, much like its predecessors, is part of a concerted effort to alleviate the strain caused by the cost of living crisis.

Eligibility and Disbursement

The bonus encapsulates a wide range of social welfare payments. However, the exact qualifying payments have not been explicitly detailed. It’s worth noting that those who qualified for the recent Christmas bonus are also in line to receive the January double payment. The inclusion of 32 different payments in Budget 2024 implies that thousands of social welfare beneficiaries will soon receive this double payment.

Unclaimed Taxes and Potential Claims

Interestingly, while social welfare payments are in focus, Ireland annually witnesses millions of euros overpaid in tax. As the tax year draws to a close on December 31, many are preparing their claims for 2023 and the preceding three years. Individuals can claim back for certain expenses, including work-from-home costs or job-related uniforms. Despite an increase in people claiming their tax, millions of euros remain overpaid each year. The average person stands to lose out on hundreds of euros, underscoring the importance of prompt claims. It is also noteworthy that claims for the previous four years can be made before the end of 2024.

Economy Ireland Social Issues
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

