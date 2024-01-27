Ireland's Social Welfare Recipients to Receive One-Time Double Payment

In an unprecedented move, over a million social welfare recipients in Ireland are to be beneficiaries of a one-time double payment. This initiative is part of the final cost of living adjustment announced in Budget 2024. The bonus, which will be automatically disbursed to long-term welfare recipients, is expected to provide significant financial relief.

One-time Bonus: A Respite for Many

The payment, scheduled to commence from Monday, will be twice the usual amount received weekly by the beneficiaries. The process of disbursement mirrors that of the Christmas Bonus, with the amount being directly deposited into the accounts of those who are eligible. This eliminates the need for any action on the part of the recipients. This initiative comes as a much-needed respite, with many experiencing financial strain since January.

Eligibility and Adjustments to Payment Schedule

Those set to benefit from this initiative include recipients of various allowances such as the Back to Education Allowance, Carer's Allowance, Disability Allowance, State Pension, among others. There exist specific requirements for some payments, ensuring that the neediest are prioritized. Furthermore, due to the upcoming bank holiday in February, there will be adjustments to the social welfare payment dates. Payments initially scheduled for Monday, February 5, will now be made on Friday, February 2. Normal payment schedule will resume from Tuesday, February 6.

Service Availability During Bank Holiday

All Intreo Centres and Branch Offices will remain closed on the bank holiday but will reopen the following day.