Ireland’s Land Demand Escalates Beyond Agriculture Amid Economic Fluctuations

In the verdant landscapes of Ireland, an escalating demand for land is being observed, extending beyond the realms of the traditional agricultural community. Dairy farmers and various other sectors are grappling with formidable challenges, chiefly the mounting costs of production. These include inputs such as feed, fertiliser, insurance, interest rates, energy, fuel, and labour expenses.

High Costs, No Reductions

The last two years have been marked by a conspicuous absence of cost reductions. In fact, the gradual surge in costs that began in the post-quota period has sharply intensified over the last three years. The festive season, a time of merriment and joy, has brought with it a surge in potato demand, leading to further challenges for farmers. The high clay content in harvested crops is complicating yield predictions and leading to storage issues, adding to the farmers’ woes.

Construction Boom Amidst Land Demand

Amidst this situation, the construction sector is experiencing a significant upswing. In the previous month alone, construction began on around 3,432 units, marking a year-on-year surge of 91%. The year 2023 recorded a total of 33,000 commencements, the highest level of residential construction in Ireland in the post-GFC period. Around 42% of these commencements were in the Dublin region, followed by 17% in the mid-east region. The demand for new apartments grew by 27% compared with 2022 levels, with Dublin accounting for over three-quarters of the total apartment commencements.

Real Estate: A Mixed Bag

While the construction sector is booming, the real estate market paints a mixed picture. Average house prices in the UK dropped by 2.1% in the year leading up to November 2023, with London witnessing the largest 12-month fall at 6%. In contrast, both Scotland and Northern Ireland saw an increase in average prices of 2.2% and 2.1% respectively in the year leading up to September 2023. The first weeks of the new year, however, show signs of increased property market activity, with average seller prices rallying by 1.3% according to property portal Rightmove.

As Ireland grapples with these economic fluctuations, it becomes evident that the escalating demand for land could be a response to this instability, with individuals and businesses seeking viable investment opportunities and some semblance of stability amidst the turbulence.