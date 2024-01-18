en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Ireland’s Land Demand Escalates Beyond Agriculture Amid Economic Fluctuations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Ireland’s Land Demand Escalates Beyond Agriculture Amid Economic Fluctuations

In the verdant landscapes of Ireland, an escalating demand for land is being observed, extending beyond the realms of the traditional agricultural community. Dairy farmers and various other sectors are grappling with formidable challenges, chiefly the mounting costs of production. These include inputs such as feed, fertiliser, insurance, interest rates, energy, fuel, and labour expenses.

High Costs, No Reductions

The last two years have been marked by a conspicuous absence of cost reductions. In fact, the gradual surge in costs that began in the post-quota period has sharply intensified over the last three years. The festive season, a time of merriment and joy, has brought with it a surge in potato demand, leading to further challenges for farmers. The high clay content in harvested crops is complicating yield predictions and leading to storage issues, adding to the farmers’ woes.

Construction Boom Amidst Land Demand

Amidst this situation, the construction sector is experiencing a significant upswing. In the previous month alone, construction began on around 3,432 units, marking a year-on-year surge of 91%. The year 2023 recorded a total of 33,000 commencements, the highest level of residential construction in Ireland in the post-GFC period. Around 42% of these commencements were in the Dublin region, followed by 17% in the mid-east region. The demand for new apartments grew by 27% compared with 2022 levels, with Dublin accounting for over three-quarters of the total apartment commencements.

Real Estate: A Mixed Bag

While the construction sector is booming, the real estate market paints a mixed picture. Average house prices in the UK dropped by 2.1% in the year leading up to November 2023, with London witnessing the largest 12-month fall at 6%. In contrast, both Scotland and Northern Ireland saw an increase in average prices of 2.2% and 2.1% respectively in the year leading up to September 2023. The first weeks of the new year, however, show signs of increased property market activity, with average seller prices rallying by 1.3% according to property portal Rightmove.

As Ireland grapples with these economic fluctuations, it becomes evident that the escalating demand for land could be a response to this instability, with individuals and businesses seeking viable investment opportunities and some semblance of stability amidst the turbulence.

0
Agriculture Economy Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
9 mins ago
Bovine Colostrum: A Natural Boost for Immune System and Gut Health
In a world where the search for natural remedies is on the rise, bovine colostrum is emerging as a potent player in promoting health and wellness. Bovine colostrum, a nutrient-rich, pre-milk substance produced by lactating mammals, is gaining recognition for its potential health benefits, especially in strengthening the immune system and healing the gut lining.
Bovine Colostrum: A Natural Boost for Immune System and Gut Health
Emerging Public Health and Policy Concerns Dominate Current Events
27 mins ago
Emerging Public Health and Policy Concerns Dominate Current Events
Odisha Paves the Way for Sustainable Development with In-Stream Storage Structures
28 mins ago
Odisha Paves the Way for Sustainable Development with In-Stream Storage Structures
New Rubber Gate Installed at Bustos Dam, Ensuring Continued Agricultural Prosperity
9 mins ago
New Rubber Gate Installed at Bustos Dam, Ensuring Continued Agricultural Prosperity
Punjab Agriculture Department Under Scrutiny Over 'Missing' Crop Residue Machines
15 mins ago
Punjab Agriculture Department Under Scrutiny Over 'Missing' Crop Residue Machines
Luxembourg's Agriculture Minister Advocates for Sustainable Practices at GFFA Conference
26 mins ago
Luxembourg's Agriculture Minister Advocates for Sustainable Practices at GFFA Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Chet Holmgren Celebrates High School Jersey Retirement Amid Teammate's Controversial Absence
4 mins
Chet Holmgren Celebrates High School Jersey Retirement Amid Teammate's Controversial Absence
Hawkins' First Season Goal Leads to Draw Between Gillingham and Forest Green Rovers
4 mins
Hawkins' First Season Goal Leads to Draw Between Gillingham and Forest Green Rovers
Rugby Star Jodie Ounsley Joins Gladiators as First Deaf Gladiator
4 mins
Rugby Star Jodie Ounsley Joins Gladiators as First Deaf Gladiator
UCLA Triumphs over Colorado in Historic Pac-12 Women's Basketball Showdown
5 mins
UCLA Triumphs over Colorado in Historic Pac-12 Women's Basketball Showdown
Johnson County Library Celebrates a Decade of the Legislative Coffee Series
5 mins
Johnson County Library Celebrates a Decade of the Legislative Coffee Series
Colombia's Credit Outlook Revised to 'Negative' by S&P Global Ratings
7 mins
Colombia's Credit Outlook Revised to 'Negative' by S&P Global Ratings
Oxfordshire's D2A Programme: A New Paradigm in Patient Recovery
9 mins
Oxfordshire's D2A Programme: A New Paradigm in Patient Recovery
Hibernian Edges Past Forfar Athletic in Scottish Cup Thriller
9 mins
Hibernian Edges Past Forfar Athletic in Scottish Cup Thriller
Davos 2024: Corporate Leaders Grapple with Populism and Political Polarization
9 mins
Davos 2024: Corporate Leaders Grapple with Populism and Political Polarization
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
2 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
2 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
4 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
4 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
4 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
4 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
4 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
4 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
5 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app