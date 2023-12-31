en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ireland’s Economy to Remain Robust in 2024: Finance Minister McGrath

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:59 pm EST
Ireland’s Economy to Remain Robust in 2024: Finance Minister McGrath

Optimism surrounds the strength of Ireland’s economy in 2024, as forecasted by the country’s Finance Minister, Michael McGrath. McGrath, in an interview with the Business Post, stated that despite recent challenges, the Irish economy is anticipated to remain robust in the forthcoming year. The minister’s confidence stems from the expected easing of inflationary pressures and the implementation of measures supportive of growth.

McGrath’s Economic Forecast

McGrath predicts a strong Irish economy in 2024, with an official growth projection of 1% to 3%. Despite global headwinds, McGrath confidently asserts that the country’s finances, specifically income tax and VAT closely tied to the domestic economy, are projected to perform well in the upcoming months. Consequently, the state’s finances are anticipated to end the year in surplus.

Economist’s Viewpoint

Corroborating McGrath’s outlook, Economist John Fitzgerald predicts a positive economic scenario for Irish people in 2024. He anticipates an increase in wages and a decrease in inflation, which he expects to fall to 3 per cent or even less. Concurrently, wages are predicted to rise by 5 per cent, boosting the domestic economy as the average person finds themselves better off and continues to spend.

Key Indicators of Optimism

Key indicators supporting McGrath’s optimism include record employment, falling national debt, a large budget surplus, and increasing housing output. These encouraging factors are expected to help keep Ireland’s economy robust in 2024, despite considerable external risks such as weaker foreign demand, rising commodity prices, and global conflicts. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also predicts a soft landing for Ireland’s economy, praising its remarkable resilience in the face of consecutive shocks.

0
Business Economy Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CityLab 2023: A Year in Review

By Quadri Adejumo

Wall Street's Misguided Predictions: The Unforeseen Economic Boom of 2023

By Nitish Verma

Indian Stock Market Experiences Minor Dip, Experts Forecast Potential Resurgence

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Rice Export Ban Fuels Global Crisis

By Dil Bar Irshad

American Workers Underutilizing 401(k) Plans: A Barrier to Secure Reti ...
@Business · 2 mins
American Workers Underutilizing 401(k) Plans: A Barrier to Secure Reti ...
heart comment 0
Crypto Surge Amidst Legal Turmoil: The Downfall of Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried

By Bijay Laxmi

Crypto Surge Amidst Legal Turmoil: The Downfall of Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried
Global Trends Shape European Stock Market: A 2023 Retrospective

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Global Trends Shape European Stock Market: A 2023 Retrospective
From Extinction to Resurgence: The Vinyl Records Industry’s Remarkable Comeback

By Ebenezer Mensah

From Extinction to Resurgence: The Vinyl Records Industry's Remarkable Comeback
Accreditation Thresholds and the Democratization of Private Investments

By Geeta Pillai

Accreditation Thresholds and the Democratization of Private Investments
Latest Headlines
World News
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
2 mins
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
4 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
5 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
6 mins
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
6 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
7 mins
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
7 mins
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
8 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
8 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
6 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
8 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app