Ireland’s Economy to Remain Robust in 2024: Finance Minister McGrath

Optimism surrounds the strength of Ireland’s economy in 2024, as forecasted by the country’s Finance Minister, Michael McGrath. McGrath, in an interview with the Business Post, stated that despite recent challenges, the Irish economy is anticipated to remain robust in the forthcoming year. The minister’s confidence stems from the expected easing of inflationary pressures and the implementation of measures supportive of growth.

McGrath’s Economic Forecast

McGrath predicts a strong Irish economy in 2024, with an official growth projection of 1% to 3%. Despite global headwinds, McGrath confidently asserts that the country’s finances, specifically income tax and VAT closely tied to the domestic economy, are projected to perform well in the upcoming months. Consequently, the state’s finances are anticipated to end the year in surplus.

Economist’s Viewpoint

Corroborating McGrath’s outlook, Economist John Fitzgerald predicts a positive economic scenario for Irish people in 2024. He anticipates an increase in wages and a decrease in inflation, which he expects to fall to 3 per cent or even less. Concurrently, wages are predicted to rise by 5 per cent, boosting the domestic economy as the average person finds themselves better off and continues to spend.

Key Indicators of Optimism

Key indicators supporting McGrath’s optimism include record employment, falling national debt, a large budget surplus, and increasing housing output. These encouraging factors are expected to help keep Ireland’s economy robust in 2024, despite considerable external risks such as weaker foreign demand, rising commodity prices, and global conflicts. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also predicts a soft landing for Ireland’s economy, praising its remarkable resilience in the face of consecutive shocks.