Ireland 2024: Navigating Economic, Political, and Environmental Challenges

As the calendar flips over to 2024, Ireland braces for a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities in the economic, political, and environmental frontiers. The new year brings with it a reduction in income taxes for most individuals – a windfall from the latest budget. However, this silver lining is shadowed by an uptick in staff hiring and employment costs for businesses. These domestic shifts are happening amidst the backdrop of Ireland’s export-centric economy that remains susceptible to global economic fluctuations.

The Residential Property Landscape

A report by property advisors DNG reveals a moderation in house price growth in 2023, but anticipates a continued rise in 2024. All regions of the country witnessed growth in average residential property prices. Dublin, unsurprisingly, retains its position as the city with the most expensive properties – the average resale property price stands at €531,773. The report predicts further moderate price growth both in Dublin and nationally, with regional price gains expected to overshadow those in the capital.

Mergers and Acquisitions in the Irish Market

Despite a modest decline in the number of deals completed, the Irish M&A market’s activity in 2023 was robustly above the 15-year average. The incoming interest rate cuts in 2024 could potentially stimulate an increase in M&A activity. Of the total deals, values were disclosed for 21%, aggregating to €33.3 billion. The most significant was the €19 billion merger of Smurfit Kappa with WestRock. UK companies emerged as the largest foreign acquirers of Irish assets, and private equity activity in the Republic significantly ramped up in 2023.

Shifting to Renewable Energy

Ireland presented its inaugural national hydrogen strategy in July 2023, aiming to produce renewable hydrogen for domestic use and export. The strategy envisages the dedicated use of 2 MW of offshore wind energy for green hydrogen production by 2030. The country’s coastline and waters present an ideal setup for wind farms and offshore wind farm production. The national strategy foresees the initial use of renewable hydrogen in heavy transport. Projects, such as the one in Bantry Bay with an estimated production capacity of 2.7 GW of renewable hydrogen in the first phase, are already in motion.

The Financial Outlook

Forecasts suggest that Ireland’s gross domestic product will contract by 1.6% this year due to rising inflation and high interest rates. However, the domestic economy is likely to experience growth, with modified domestic demand (MDD) projected to increase by 1.8% in 2023. Despite these factors, the Irish central bank has lowered growth forecasts, expecting inflation to continue impacting output negatively, with the consumer price index anticipated to rise by 6% in 2023.