en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ireland 2024: Navigating Economic, Political, and Environmental Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Ireland 2024: Navigating Economic, Political, and Environmental Challenges

As the calendar flips over to 2024, Ireland braces for a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities in the economic, political, and environmental frontiers. The new year brings with it a reduction in income taxes for most individuals – a windfall from the latest budget. However, this silver lining is shadowed by an uptick in staff hiring and employment costs for businesses. These domestic shifts are happening amidst the backdrop of Ireland’s export-centric economy that remains susceptible to global economic fluctuations.

The Residential Property Landscape

A report by property advisors DNG reveals a moderation in house price growth in 2023, but anticipates a continued rise in 2024. All regions of the country witnessed growth in average residential property prices. Dublin, unsurprisingly, retains its position as the city with the most expensive properties – the average resale property price stands at €531,773. The report predicts further moderate price growth both in Dublin and nationally, with regional price gains expected to overshadow those in the capital.

Mergers and Acquisitions in the Irish Market

Despite a modest decline in the number of deals completed, the Irish M&A market’s activity in 2023 was robustly above the 15-year average. The incoming interest rate cuts in 2024 could potentially stimulate an increase in M&A activity. Of the total deals, values were disclosed for 21%, aggregating to €33.3 billion. The most significant was the €19 billion merger of Smurfit Kappa with WestRock. UK companies emerged as the largest foreign acquirers of Irish assets, and private equity activity in the Republic significantly ramped up in 2023.

Shifting to Renewable Energy

Ireland presented its inaugural national hydrogen strategy in July 2023, aiming to produce renewable hydrogen for domestic use and export. The strategy envisages the dedicated use of 2 MW of offshore wind energy for green hydrogen production by 2030. The country’s coastline and waters present an ideal setup for wind farms and offshore wind farm production. The national strategy foresees the initial use of renewable hydrogen in heavy transport. Projects, such as the one in Bantry Bay with an estimated production capacity of 2.7 GW of renewable hydrogen in the first phase, are already in motion.

The Financial Outlook

Forecasts suggest that Ireland’s gross domestic product will contract by 1.6% this year due to rising inflation and high interest rates. However, the domestic economy is likely to experience growth, with modified domestic demand (MDD) projected to increase by 1.8% in 2023. Despite these factors, the Irish central bank has lowered growth forecasts, expecting inflation to continue impacting output negatively, with the consumer price index anticipated to rise by 6% in 2023.

0
Business Economy Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CSA and CIRO Update Guidance on Client Focused Reforms

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Analysts' Data Services and Resources Report: Top Five Nigerian Companies with Highest ESG Ratings

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

ID Logistics Group Unveils Liquidity Account Status and Trading Volumes for H2 2023

By Mahnoor Jehangir

JPMorgan Boosts Outlook for BMW Shares: A Promising Year Ahead for Automotive Industry

By Olalekan Adigun

Alstom Paves Way for Hydrogen-Powered Train Revolution in Italy ...
@Business · 3 mins
Alstom Paves Way for Hydrogen-Powered Train Revolution in Italy ...
heart comment 0
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options to New Employees

By BNN Correspondents

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options to New Employees
Industrial Court Rules in Favor of Mara Corporation in Unfair Dismissal Case

By BNN Correspondents

Industrial Court Rules in Favor of Mara Corporation in Unfair Dismissal Case
SAB Biotherapeutics Initiates Reverse Stock Split to Retain Nasdaq Listing

By Mazhar Abbas

SAB Biotherapeutics Initiates Reverse Stock Split to Retain Nasdaq Listing
New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City’s Sporting Image

By Salman Khan

New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King Extend Naming Rights Deal, Boosting City's Sporting Image
Latest Headlines
World News
Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans
14 seconds
Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
1 min
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
1 min
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
1 min
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
1 min
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: A Showdown to Look Forward To
2 mins
Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: A Showdown to Look Forward To
FA Cup Clash: Rotherham United vs Fulham Under Dean Whitestone's Charge
2 mins
FA Cup Clash: Rotherham United vs Fulham Under Dean Whitestone's Charge
ATP Brisbane Tournament: Unfolding Drama, Head-to-Head Matchups, and Comprehensive Coverage
2 mins
ATP Brisbane Tournament: Unfolding Drama, Head-to-Head Matchups, and Comprehensive Coverage
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to Invite PM Modi to Khelo India Youth Games
2 mins
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to Invite PM Modi to Khelo India Youth Games
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
23 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app