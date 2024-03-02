Iraq Boosts Crude Production to 4.7 Million Barrels, Spearheads Global Energy Security

At the seventh summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Algeria, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid highlighted Iraq's pivotal role in bolstering global energy security by increasing its crude oil production to 4.7 million barrels over the past decade. Rashid underscored the critical balance between ensuring energy security and reducing emissions in the face of global warming challenges.

Strategic Enhancements in Oil and Gas Sector

Underlining the strategic moves made by the Ministry of Oil, Rashid revealed the doubling of Iraq's crude production capacity, positioning Iraq as a key player in the global energy sector. The initiative to launch complementary projects for promising gas fields and the cabinet's approval for establishing a liquefied gas platform at Al-Faw port were highlighted as significant steps towards enhancing energy security and diversifying energy sources within the country.

Advancing Towards Gas Self-Sufficiency

Rashid also emphasized Iraq's efforts in transitioning from an energy importer to an exporter, particularly in the gas sector. With the operation of a gas project before the end of 2023 and plans to launch multiple gas projects across various regions in Iraq, the country is taking measured strides towards gas self-sufficiency. These initiatives are expected to leverage Iraq's natural gas reserves, reducing reliance on imported gas and fostering a more sustainable energy landscape.

Global Implications and Future Prospects

The President's announcement at the GECF summit not only underscores Iraq's commitment to addressing global energy challenges but also positions the country as a pivotal contributor to the global energy security framework. The establishment of the liquefied gas platform at Al-Faw port, in particular, signifies a major leap towards diversifying Iraq's energy sources, promising a more stable and secure energy future for Iraq and its global partners.

As Iraq continues to make significant strides in its oil and gas sector, the implications for global energy markets and the transition towards cleaner energy sources are profound. With a strategic focus on enhancing gas production and infrastructure, Iraq is not only securing its energy future but also contributing to the global agenda of sustainable and reliable energy access.