en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Investor Sentiment Grows More Optimistic for 2024 Amid Economic and Geopolitical Concerns

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:52 pm EST
Investor Sentiment Grows More Optimistic for 2024 Amid Economic and Geopolitical Concerns

The latest release of Inside The Buy-Side Earnings Primer by Corbin Advisors has painted a picture of rising investor optimism as we step into 2024. This sentiment, captured through a survey conducted from November 22, 2023, to January 2, 2024, with 86 institutional investors and sell-side analysts, pivots on the expectation of lower interest rates and a more favorable macroeconomic environment.

A Balance of Optimism and Caution

Despite this positive mood, concerns about geopolitics and slowing growth continue to loom large. Rebecca Corbin, the CEO of Corbin Advisors, highlighted the dichotomy. On the one hand, there are encouraging signs such as potential rate cuts, unexpectedly resilient consumer behavior, and steady job reports. On the other, the global economy is still navigating the risks of slowing growth and geopolitical unrest.

Investor Expectations and Priorities

The survey findings reflect a decreased expectation of a wide-spread recession, with the numbers dropping from 88% in Q1’23 to 48%. Investors are now looking forward to annual guides being higher than 2023 actuals. The focus of investment professionals is shifting from margins to growth, signaling a growing appetite for reinvestment and growth capital expenditures. Nonetheless, debt paydown continues to be the favored use of cash.

Geopolitical Concerns and Sectoral Outlook

Geopolitical risk remains a primary concern, particularly the slowdown in the Chinese economy and the inherent risks for companies operating in the region. The survey indicates a preference among investors for U.S. companies to reduce their exposure to China. The ‘Global South’ markets, led by India and Southeast Asia, are seen as promising areas for improvement. Sector-wise, Tech continues to be the most bullish, while REITs are viewed with bearish sentiments. Corbin Advisors has been tracking investor sentiment quarterly since 2007, offering valuable insights on investor sentiment, IR best practices, and case studies.

0
Business Economy International Relations
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Yees Seafood Director Calls for Faster Work Permit Processing
Richard Yee, the esteemed director of Yees Cold Storage Seafood, has publicly voiced his concerns over the protracted processing of work permit applications for foreign workers. The comments were made during a recent public consultation held in Nadi, where Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad was among the attendees. Work Permit Processing Delays Yee accentuated
Yees Seafood Director Calls for Faster Work Permit Processing
Micron Technology Eyes Investment Opportunities in Telangana
11 mins ago
Micron Technology Eyes Investment Opportunities in Telangana
Google Endorses Oregon's Right to Repair Legislation Amid Parts Pairing Controversy
13 mins ago
Google Endorses Oregon's Right to Repair Legislation Amid Parts Pairing Controversy
Chinese Insurers Record 290% Surge in Funds Raised Amid Stricter Solvency Rules
5 mins ago
Chinese Insurers Record 290% Surge in Funds Raised Amid Stricter Solvency Rules
Exploring Torchlight Energy Controversy: An Episode of 'What's Bugging Me'
7 mins ago
Exploring Torchlight Energy Controversy: An Episode of 'What's Bugging Me'
Uttar Pradesh: A Rising Powerhouse in India's Business Sector
11 mins ago
Uttar Pradesh: A Rising Powerhouse in India's Business Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
1 min
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
2 mins
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
2 mins
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues
2 mins
AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
3 mins
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria
4 mins
Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria
Amir Hussain Lone: The Differently-Abled Cricketer Triumphing Over Adversity
4 mins
Amir Hussain Lone: The Differently-Abled Cricketer Triumphing Over Adversity
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
4 mins
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
Ondo Group Rejects Candidate Imposition; Military Veteran Declares Governorship Ambition
4 mins
Ondo Group Rejects Candidate Imposition; Military Veteran Declares Governorship Ambition
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app