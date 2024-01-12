Investor Sentiment Grows More Optimistic for 2024 Amid Economic and Geopolitical Concerns

The latest release of Inside The Buy-Side Earnings Primer by Corbin Advisors has painted a picture of rising investor optimism as we step into 2024. This sentiment, captured through a survey conducted from November 22, 2023, to January 2, 2024, with 86 institutional investors and sell-side analysts, pivots on the expectation of lower interest rates and a more favorable macroeconomic environment.

A Balance of Optimism and Caution

Despite this positive mood, concerns about geopolitics and slowing growth continue to loom large. Rebecca Corbin, the CEO of Corbin Advisors, highlighted the dichotomy. On the one hand, there are encouraging signs such as potential rate cuts, unexpectedly resilient consumer behavior, and steady job reports. On the other, the global economy is still navigating the risks of slowing growth and geopolitical unrest.

Investor Expectations and Priorities

The survey findings reflect a decreased expectation of a wide-spread recession, with the numbers dropping from 88% in Q1’23 to 48%. Investors are now looking forward to annual guides being higher than 2023 actuals. The focus of investment professionals is shifting from margins to growth, signaling a growing appetite for reinvestment and growth capital expenditures. Nonetheless, debt paydown continues to be the favored use of cash.

Geopolitical Concerns and Sectoral Outlook

Geopolitical risk remains a primary concern, particularly the slowdown in the Chinese economy and the inherent risks for companies operating in the region. The survey indicates a preference among investors for U.S. companies to reduce their exposure to China. The ‘Global South’ markets, led by India and Southeast Asia, are seen as promising areas for improvement. Sector-wise, Tech continues to be the most bullish, while REITs are viewed with bearish sentiments. Corbin Advisors has been tracking investor sentiment quarterly since 2007, offering valuable insights on investor sentiment, IR best practices, and case studies.