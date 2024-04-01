On the journey towards becoming Viksit Bharat, or a developed India, experts advocate focusing on per capita GDP rather than merely expanding the aggregate economy. Harish Damodaran, a renowned analyst, highlights the stark contrast between India and China's economic trajectories since 1990, emphasizing the significance of per capita GDP in reflecting the general standard of living and sustainable development.
India's Path to Viksit Bharat: Prioritizing Per Capita GDP Over Aggregate for Holistic Growth
Experts advocate for a focus on per capita GDP over aggregate economic growth for India's development. Strategies for sustainable growth are discussed.
