India's Finance Minister to Present White Paper on Past Economic Management

India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has made a public announcement regarding the government's intention to present a white paper in the Indian Parliament. This document's purpose is to assess the economic management during the previous administration, focusing on the negative repercussions of what the current government perceives as mismanagement and immoral steps.

The Lost Decade

Sitharaman stressed on the loss of what she referred to as '10 glorious years', during which every sector of the economy, from banking to minerals, was fraught with problems. The decision to delay the publication of the white paper was strategic. The government aimed to avoid undermining public faith in the institutions and the economy, choosing to first stabilize the economy before releasing such a potentially impactful document. This approach, indicative of the Prime Minister's disinclination towards abrupt policy changes, has been a cornerstone of his economic strategy.

Changing Public Attitude

Part of Sitharaman's announcement also touched upon the changing public attitude towards corrupt leaders and the importance of restoring trust and confidence in governance. The Finance Minister emphasized the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government since coming to power in 2014, which include bringing hope to the people, attracting investments, and gaining support for reforms.

Government's Success and Upcoming Elections

Attributing the government's success to its 'nation-first' philosophy, Sitharaman expressed confidence that the government's track record would secure a strong mandate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April-May of this year. The white paper, therefore, could also be seen as a strategic move towards this end, aiming to draw a stark contrast between the current and previous administrations.