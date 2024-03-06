India's Diamond Exports Hit Five-Year Low: Subdued Demand, Lab-Grown Popularity to Blame

India's cut and polished diamond (CPD) exports are projected to plunge to a five-year low in the 2023-24 fiscal year, marking a significant decline of around 25-30% to USD 15-16 billion, according to a recent report by CareEdge Ratings, a leading rating agency.

Subdued Demand and Global Challenges

The near-term outlook for CPD exports remains subdued, with no substantial recovery anticipated in the segment during the 2025 fiscal year. The primary factors contributing to this decline include the economic conditions in the United States and China, the rise of alternative discretionary spending options, the growing market for lab-grown diamonds (LGD), and geopolitical tensions.

Impact on Exports

The combined impact of these factors resulted in a substantial 28% year-on-year drop in CPD exports during the first ten months (April-January) of the 2024 fiscal year, reaching USD 13.04 billion. This decline was driven by decreases in both volume and value of exported diamonds.

Challenges in Key Markets

The US diamond and jewelry industry is currently facing rising inflation challenges, coupled with a shift in consumer preferences towards experience-based spending. This has dampened customer sentiment and reduced demand for diamonds. Additionally, the growing popularity of lab-grown diamonds over natural diamonds in bridal jewelry, driven by price factors, has further reduced demand in the largest diamond market.

India's cut and polished diamond exports are facing significant headwinds in the near term, with a projected decline of 25-30% in the 2023-24 fiscal year. The combination of subdued demand, global economic challenges, and the rise of alternative spending options has impacted the industry. While the medium-term outlook remains uncertain, players operating in smaller carat diamonds and those able to adapt to changing consumer preferences may be better positioned to weather the storm.