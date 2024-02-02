Indian Government Eyes Minority Stake in Top PSUs, Sparks Potential Shift in Public Sector

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made a staggering statement that could potentially reshape the country's public sector landscape. The government, she says, is open to disinvesting its equity stakes in major Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) like the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), even to the point of reducing its share to a minority stake.

Government Holds Majority Stake in SBI and ONGC

Presently, the government holds a commanding stake of 57.49% in SBI and 58.89% in ONGC. These figures stand as a testament to the government's significant influence in these critical PSUs. Sitharaman's statement, therefore, signifies a possible shift in India's public sector dynamics.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Role

According to Sitharaman, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is instrumental in this disinvestment process. DIPAM has been gradually releasing government shares into the market, paving the way for increased private ownership and investment.

Government's Broader Divestment Strategy

This announcement is part of the government's broader divestment strategy. The government has been reducing its shares in multiple companies, though it has only sold a controlling stake in Air India, which is now owned by the Tata Group. Sitharaman emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing the value of PSUs, which is evident in the improvements in their market valuations and share prices. In this new approach, the government aims to retain a 'minimum presence' in core strategic sectors, thereby allowing for greater private sector participation.