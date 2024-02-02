India Implements Rice Stock Disclosure to Control Prices and Curb Hoarding

In a decisive move to regulate the rice market, India's government has instituted a requirement for retailers, wholesalers, and processors to disclose their current stock holdings every week starting from the forthcoming Friday. The mandate applies to all types of rice, including but not restricted to basmati, non-basmati, parboiled, and broken rice. This development was announced by Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, and aims to check the rising rice prices and curb potential hoarding practices.

Surge in Rice Prices

Recent trends have shown an alarming increase in rice prices, with an average year-on-year increase of 14.5%. The surge has led to suspicions of hoarding, prompting the government to take robust measures to control the situation. If deemed necessary, the government is contemplating the imposition of a stock limit for rice.

Introduction of Bharat Rice

In an effort to deflate rice prices, the government has introduced subsidised Bharat Rice, which is being supplied by the Food Corporation of India to various entities. This rice variant carries a recommended retail price tag of 29 rupees per kg. The primary focus is on regions where rice prices are significantly exceeding the national average.

Export Regulations and Food Security Measures

To ensure food security and control domestic prices, the government has placed a ban on the export of non-Basmati white rice. Additionally, rice exports are being allowed to specific countries through designated channels, with the Indian government granting permission for rice exports to over a dozen countries. Additional safeguards have been put in place, including a minimum floor price on basmati rice exports and a 20% export duty on parboiled rice, which will be in effect until March 31, 2024. These measures trail a ban on broken rice exports and a 20% duty on non-Basmati rice exports in September 2022, which was subsequently lifted in November.