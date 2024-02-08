India Extends Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund to Boost Sector Growth

Reeling in Prosperity: India's Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund Gets a Lifeline Until 2025-26

In a move that bodes well for the fisheries and aquaculture sector, the Union Cabinet of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit the extension of the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) until 2025-26. This decision, part of a series of strategic Cabinet approvals, comes as a boon to stakeholders, with the existing fund size of Rs 7522.48 crore and a budgetary support of Rs 939.48 crore remaining intact.

A Beacon of Hope for the Fisheries Sector

Launched in the fiscal year 2018-19, the FIDF has been instrumental in bolstering infrastructure within the fisheries sector. To date, 121 projects have received the nod, with a total investment of Rs 5588.63 crore. These initiatives span the development of fishing harbours, fish landing centres, cold storage units, modern fish markets, and more.

By extending the FIDF, the government aims to spur further development and investment from both public and private entities. The scheme provides concessional finance to eligible entities, offering interest subventions up to 3% per annum and credit guarantee facilities.

Creating a Ripple Effect: Employment Opportunities and Economic Growth

The extension of the FIDF is expected to significantly increase fish production, paving the way for employment opportunities and economic development within the sector. The scheme is designed to complement existing initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Kisan Credit Card (KCC), acting as a catalyst in involving more stakeholders and transforming the sector.

Casting a Wider Net: The Rs 6,000 Crore Scheme to Formalize the Fisheries Sector

In a parallel development, the Cabinet has approved a new sub-scheme, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY), under the PMMSY. The estimated outlay of Rs 6,000 crore will be partially funded by external sources like the World Bank and the AFD, while the remaining 50% will come from beneficiaries or private sector leverage.

This scheme aims to formalize the unorganized fisheries sector, facilitate institutional finance to micro and small enterprises, and promote aquaculture insurance. By generating approximately 1.7 lakh new jobs, with a special focus on employing 75,000 women, PM-MKSSY is poised to make waves in the sector.

The creation of a National Fisheries Digital Platform will provide work-based identities for 40 lakh small and micro enterprises, further strengthening the sector.

As the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund continues to cast its net wider, the fisheries and aquaculture sector in India is set to embark on a transformative journey, with ripples of growth, employment, and economic development reaching far and wide.