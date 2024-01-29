India and Sri Lanka: Deepening Ties for Mutual Prosperity

India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, speaking at the event commemorating India's 75th Republic Day in Colombo, expressed the importance of the deep-rooted, intertwined relationship between India and Sri Lanka.

He emphasized their shared interests in security and development and how these interests could profoundly affect the lives of citizens through their partnership.

A Glimpse into India's Progress

Jha pointed to India's significant progress, referring to it as the world's fastest-growing major economy. He highlighted its climb to the 5th largest global economy, with aspirations to become the third-largest by 2027-2028.

He also acknowledged India's vibrant democracy, the transformative power of the Aadhar digital identity system, the surge in digital transactions and startups, and the speedy advancements in infrastructure, such as the installation of 5G sites and the establishment of new colleges.

India's Domestic Growth Tied to Foreign Policy

Notably, Jha tied India's domestic growth to its foreign policy, referring to the 'Neighbourhood First' and 'SAGAR' policies.

He underscored the focus on the Indian Ocean Region and particularly Sri Lanka. India's support to Sri Lanka during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent economic crisis were cited as examples of a solid partnership.

Strengthening Economic Ties

The Vision document, adopted in July 2023, outlines the ambition to strengthen economic ties between the two countries, emphasizing connectivity through air and ferry services and the India-Sri Lanka Connectivity Corridor.

Numerous energy initiatives, including grid connectivity, pipeline projects, and clean energy projects, were presented as part of the collaboration. Jha also noted India's position as Sri Lanka's largest trading partner and investor, the importance of tourism, and the potential enhancement of Sri Lanka's exports through agreements like the Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ECTA).

India's contributions of over US$ 5 billion to development partnerships in Sri Lanka were also mentioned. These projects span solar electrification, modernization of railways, housing, health, education, and infrastructure development. Jha concluded his speech with a commitment to further deepen the partnership and work towards common goals.