Impending Deadlines Loom for State and Local Governments to Utilize ARPA Funds

As the deadlines for allocated funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) inch closer, state and local governments, as well as school districts in the United States, are faced with the pressing task of spending billions of dollars aimed at aiding recovery from the pandemic.

Unutilized Funds and Falling Public Sector Employment

State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), amounting to $350 billion, must be obligated by the close of 2024 and spent by 2026. An additional $122 billion was allocated to the education sector under the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER III) fund, with an obligation deadline of September 2024 and a spending deadline of January 2025.

However, as of June 30, 2023, nearly half of the SLFRF and over 56% of local government funds remain unused. In some states, less than 10% of the allocated funds have been spent. This underutilization is mirrored by a declining rate of public sector employment compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Urgent Call to Rebuild Public Services

Given the impending deadlines and the significant amount of unspent funds, governments are urged to use these resources to revamp public services, particularly in the realm of education. This sector is currently grappling with a significant staffing shortfall.

Increasing public sector wages, formulating hiring incentives, and investing in workforce development are some of the recommended strategies for effective utilization of the ARPA funds. If these funds remain unobligated past the deadlines, they will be lost.

Case Studies: Monroe and Maricopa County

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a $1.4 million allocation of ARPA funds to Beyond the Sanctuary, a program aimed at helping residents overcome transportation barriers to work. This initiative, which includes financial assistance for vehicle repairs, maintenance, and purchases, as well as assistance in obtaining a driver’s license and insurance coverage, is an example of how ARPA funds can be used to support workforce development and community success.

Similarly, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement allocating $67,500 in ARPA funds to support services for people experiencing homelessness. This arrangement is part of a larger initiative to address homelessness and is an embodiment of the potential these funds hold for making a tangible difference in communities.