Business

Impending Crisis in Irish Hospitality Industry: A Call for Immediate Government Aid

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
Impending Crisis in Irish Hospitality Industry: A Call for Immediate Government Aid

In an alarming revelation, the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has declared a severe crisis in the food-led hospitality industry. Independent restaurants and cafes are witnessing a rapid shutdown, with a potent mix of financial pressures cited as the primary triggers.

RAI Calls for Immediate Government Intervention

Adrian Cummins, the Chief Executive Officer of RAI, has issued an urgent call for government intervention to stem the tide of closures. The association attributes the ongoing crisis to a slew of financial burdens, including wage inflation, a hike in VAT from 9% to 13%, warehouse tax, and escalating supplier costs. Without swift action, the RAI warns of an impending ‘tsunami’ of restaurant and cafe liquidations in 2024.

Five-Point Rescue Plan

The RAI has proposed a comprehensive five-point plan to facilitate government aid. This includes reinstating the lower 9% VAT rate, extending the period for businesses to settle their debts with revenue commissioners to ten years, and providing grant aid support. Additionally, it calls for support to businesses affected by reduced traffic due to housing refugees and advocates for delaying the implementation of the pension auto-enrolment scheme until the second half of 2025.

The Implications and the Way Forward

The intensifying crisis in the hospitality industry has far-reaching implications, not just for business owners but also for the economy at large. The threat of hundreds of businesses facing shutdown isn’t merely a statistic; it represents the livelihoods of thousands of workers and the vibrancy of local communities. As the industry hangs in balance, the immediate implementation of the RAI’s proposed measures could provide a much-needed lifeline. The coming months will determine whether the storm will be weathered or if the industry will buckle under the mounting pressures.

Business Economy Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

