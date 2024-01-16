IMF Forecasts Economic Recession for Equatorial Guinea: Urges Reforms

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Executive Board has delivered an unsettling economic forecast for Equatorial Guinea following the conclusion of the 2023 Article IV consultation. The nation is set to experience a significant recession, with an estimated 8.8 percent decline in economic activity in 2023, on the heels of a fleeting period of growth in 2022. The downturn is primarily attributed to the continued decrease in oil production, a mainstay of the country's economy.

Downfall in Economic Indicators

Despite a moderation in inflation, expected to ease to 2.5 percent from 4.9 percent in the previous year, the economic indicators provide little solace. The fiscal surplus is projected to plummet to a mere 0.3 percent of GDP, a sharp contrast from the 13.6 percent registered in 2022. Meanwhile, the non-hydrocarbon primary fiscal deficit is anticipated to inch upwards, adding to the economic woes.

Looking ahead, the medium-term outlook remains gloomy, with a projected 5.5 percent contraction in 2024 and the specter of a current account deficit. However, the fiscal surplus is expected to rebound to 2.9 percent of GDP in 2024, thanks to the fiscal measures put in place by the government.

IMF Board Raises Red Flags

The IMF's Executive Board acknowledged the formidable challenges facing Equatorial Guinea, including the rapid depletion of oil reserves and the slow pace of policy reforms. The Board urged swift action to stabilize the macroeconomic and financial landscapes, promote economic diversification, and advance governance and anti-corruption measures.

Fiscal sustainability emerged as a priority, with Directors applauding the approval of a 2024 budget that aims for fiscal adjustment while ramping up health and education investments. The need to tackle banking sector vulnerabilities was underscored, with calls to complete the restructuring and recapitalization of banks, alongside asset recovery to limit budget costs.

Path to Economic Diversification

Structural reforms to stimulate economic diversification and inclusive growth were stressed, such as easing regulatory burdens, investing in human capital, and fostering market efficiency. The Board also emphasized the importance of implementing governance and anti-corruption reforms, including financing the anti-corruption commission and adopting anti-corruption laws.

Notably, the IMF Directors acknowledged Equatorial Guinea's interest in a financing arrangement with the Fund, underlining the importance of showing a firm commitment to reforms. The next Article IV consultation is set to follow the standard 12-month cycle, providing another opportunity for the nation to demonstrate its resolve in overcoming these economic challenges.