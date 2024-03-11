IMF and Somalia Reach Crucial Agreement to Boost Economy, Forecast 3.7% Growth in 2024

On March 8, 2024, an important milestone was reached between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Somali authorities, signaling a positive trajectory for Somalia's economic future. A team led by Laura Jaramillo concluded discussions in Nairobi, resulting in a staff-level agreement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement. This pact, pending approval from the IMF's Executive Board, promises to bolster Somalia's economic stability and growth.

Advertisment

Under this new agreement, Somalia is set to access SDR 7.5 million (about US$10 million), contributing to a total disbursement of approximately US$50 million under the ECF arrangement. This financial support comes at a crucial time, with Somalia's economy expected to strengthen in 2024. Forecasted to grow at 3.7 percent, up from an estimated 2.8 percent in 2023, the nation's economic revival is supported by a recovery in agriculture, increased remittances, and rising investment. Additionally, the expected moderation in global inflation and an uplifted global growth outlook are set to improve remittance inflows, further aiding Somalia's economic recovery.

Commitment to Fiscal Responsibility and Reforms

Somalia's authorities have demonstrated a commitment to enhancing domestic revenue collection and prioritizing essential spending. Achieving a modest overall fiscal surplus in 2023, the country has implemented higher customs duties and tax administration improvements. The approved 2024 budget aims at a slight fiscal deficit of 0.3 percent of GDP, allowing for expenditure on growth, security, and development initiatives. Ongoing reforms in customs modernization, a new income tax law, and increased revenue collection from significant businesses, including the telecom sector, underscore the government's dedication to fiscal responsibility.

The Central Bank of Somalia (CBS) continues to undertake reforms aimed at enhancing its regulatory framework and promoting financial deepening. These efforts are crucial for the country's long-term economic stability and growth. In addition to domestic initiatives, external budget support from multilateral and bilateral partners remains vital. This support underscores the international community's confidence in Somalia's policy direction and its commitment to economic reform and development.

As Somalia embarks on this significant phase of economic reform and development, the agreement with the IMF marks a pivotal moment. The collaborative efforts between the Somali authorities and the IMF are set to pave the way for a more stable and prosperous future for Somalia. With continued commitment to fiscal responsibility, reform implementation, and international cooperation, Somalia's economic prospects look promising, offering hope for sustained growth and development.