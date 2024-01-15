en English
ILO Reveals Sharp Contrasts in Africa’s Job Market: Report

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
ILO Reveals Sharp Contrasts in Africa’s Job Market: Report

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has shed light on the paradoxical reality of Africa’s job market in its World Employment and Social Outlook 2024 report. While the African continent witnessed the creation of 15.8 million jobs in 2024, a staggering 148 million workers remain trapped in extreme poverty, earning less than $2.15 per day. This alarming statistic, representing 32.8% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s employed population, is more than four times higher than the global average of 6.9%.

A Stark Contrast in Global Income Levels

The ILO report underscores a stark contrast in income levels across the globe. It points out that no workers in Europe and North America earn below this threshold, thus highlighting the growing global inequality. While unemployment has seen an overall improvement, a significant majority of African employees continue to work in the informal sector. The rate of informality in employment stands at 86.5% as compared to a global rate of 58%.

Disillusionment Among African Youth

The report also reveals a growing disillusionment among the youth in Africa. It notes that around 63 million young individuals aged between 14 and 24 are not engaged in employment, education, or training. This alarming figure constitutes 22.2% of the youth population. ILO’s director-general, Gilbert Houngbo, suggests that these imbalances may be more structural in nature, rather than simply being a byproduct of the pandemic recovery process.

Employment Growth and Unemployment Rates

The ILO also predicts that Sub-Saharan Africa’s labor force may increase by 14 million in 2024. The labor force size saw a growth of 3.3% in 2023, with a consistent labor force participation rate of 67%. The unemployment rate was estimated at 5.8% in 2023, affecting 27 million people, while youth unemployment stood at 8.9%. A worrying 62 million young individuals were not in education, employment, or training (NEET) in 2023. Informal employment made up 86.5% of total employment in 2023, with 60% of individuals employed residing in households below the international poverty threshold of US$3.65 per person per day.

Africa Economy
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

